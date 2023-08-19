Bills Expected to Release Speedy WR Despite Preseason Breakout

A strong performance in training camp and preseason games may not be enough to earn Andy Isabella a place on the Buffalo Bills‘ final 53-man roster, an insider predicts.

Isabella was a latecomer to the Bills this offseason, signing three days after the start of training camp and hustling to get up to speed with the offense. The former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has made a big impression, showing off his speed in practices and making three catches for 42 yards in the team’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite the strong performances from Isabella, Fox Sports reporter Henry McKenna predicted that he would not be able to crack the final roster.

Another Role for Andy Isabella

McKenna noted that both Isabella and fellow receiver KeeSean Johnson have looked impressive in the preseason. Johnson had identical stats to Isabella in the August 12 win over the Colts, making three catches for 42 yards.

Still, he predicted that neither have done enough to earn a roster spot and would instead be candidates for the practice squad.

“It’ll be worth monitoring Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson, who both posted good production in the preseason,” he wrote. “Isabella seemed to get more reps with Allen following that preseason outing. For now, I bet both players could make it to Buffalo’s practice squad, if cut.”

Future Wall of Famer Andy Isabella plays football today. Let’s go Buffalo! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Ku0sIsXmxx — John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) August 19, 2023

Isabella has become popular among Bills fans, thanks in part to his speed. As a prospect out of UMass prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, Isabella tied for the fastest 40-yard dash time among wide receivers with a time of 4.31 seconds.

Isabella could have an advantage in making the final roster, as he has experience as a kick and punt returner during his time with the Cardinals. The Bills have an opening after return specialist Nyheim Hines was lost to a season-ending injury before the start of training camp, and Isabella returned both punts and kickoffs in the preseason opener.

Isabella, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens prior to being signed by the Bills, said he wanted to make the most of his opportunity in Buffalo.

“I’m worried about today,” Isabella said, via the Niagara Gazette. “What happens tomorrow, it’s got its own problems. So I’m gonna come tomorrow and worry about that. So I come here today, take care of my business. When I’m out there, I dominate every rep and I go out there to win every rep and then when the next rep comes, that’s what I’m focused on.”

Crowded Wide Receiver Room in Buffalo

It could be difficult for Isabella to crack the team’s deep rotation at wide receiver. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis appear locked in as the No. 1 and 2 on the roster, with second-year slot receiver Khalil Shakir and new additions Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield next on the depth chart.

McKenna predicted that rookie Justin Shorter, who has also carved out a role as a special teams gunner, will round out the wide receiver depth chart on the final roster. That would mean bucking the recent trend of keeping seven wide receivers on the roster, but McKenna predicted that rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid’s role in the passing game would make up for it.

“Last season, Buffalo carried seven receivers to start the year,” he wrote. “It would be a stretch, however, to find a seventh wideout for this roster. The six above look like a solid unit, particularly given how much the Bills intend to use two-tight-end sets.”