Bills Face Intense Backlash From Fans After Statement on Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills are facing a strong backlash after releasing a statement saying have been aware of allegations against Matt Araiza, with many fans calling on the team to cut ties with the rookie punter.

On August 25, the Los Angeles Times first reported that Araiza and two other former teammates from San Diego State University faced a civil lawsuit claiming that they raped a 17-year-old girl at a party last year. The attorney representing the woman, Dan Gilleon, told ESPN that he made the Bills aware of the lawsuit as recently as the end of July. The Bills had gone into training camp with a battle between Araiza and last year’s punter, Matt Haack, for the starting job. Araiza won out, with the Bills releasing Haack on August 22.

Many fans are now angry at that move, including some who want the team to release Araiza.

Bills Aware of Allegations

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the Bills said they were aware of the allegations against Araiza and had investigated the matter.

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021,” the team said in a statement. “Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Statement from Buffalo Bills regarding "Punt God" Matt Araiza: “Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”https://t.co/mXEu6UU2w9 — robert lopez (@LAJourno) August 25, 2022

The statement angered many fans, who believed that the Bills should not have parted ways with Haack and called for Araiza’s release.

“I just wrote to my season ticket rep about how I am disgusted to be a fan of the Bills right now,” one fan tweeted. “If you are pissed, you should write to your rep tonight or call them tomorrow. Cut Matt Araiza @BuffaloBills do not play him in Carolina.”

Some of these details yall…. I am not talking the headline. Some of these details on Matt Araiza and this acquisition are despicable. — Jefe (@JSpenceTheKing) August 25, 2022

Working my way through the specific details and thinking the Bills had better have uncovered a good reason why Araiza is still on the team during their investigation. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) August 25, 2022

Still trying to figure out why the Bills would keep Araiza after learning about this. I thought this organization cared about the characters they bring into the locker room. Either something has changed or we don’t know everything. We need transparency or he needs to go. — Jake Jordan (@JakeTheBillsFan) August 26, 2022

Even many who had previously supported Araiza called on the team to release him. Rodger Sherman, a reporter for The Ringer who covered Araiza at San Diego State and is credited with coming up with the “Punt God” nickname, said he should not be on an NFL roster.

“I’ve spent 10 months as the #1 Matt Araiza supporter,” Sherman tweeted. “I helped bring him to public attention, nicknamed him ‘Punt God’ and enthusiastically cultivated a fandom around him. Cut him ASAP. Easy call. He could kick it 1000 yards, and I would not care. He should not play in the NFL.”

The Bills do not appear to have any immediate plans to part with Araiza. Bills reporter Tim Graham noted on Twitter that the team was aware of the allegations when they cut Haack, and that Araiza had traveled with teammates to Carolina for Friday’s preseason finale against the Panthers

Araiza Denies Allegations

While Araiza himself had not spoken out regarding the allegations, his lawyer strongly denied the allegations. Speaking on behalf of Araiza, lawyer Kerry Armstrong said he had not reviewed the lawsuit but said there was “no doubt in my mind” that Araiza did not rape the teen. Armstrong added that witnesses from the party where the alleged rape occurred contradicted the claims against Araiza.

Bills’ rookie punter Matt Araiza has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday, via @agetzenberg:https://t.co/gVlmUduqeJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2022

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” Armstrong said.

