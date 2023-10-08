Bills Fans Angry Over Missed Call on Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley’s Punch

The Buffalo Bills lost their London showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and some Bills fans lost their cool over what they saw as a key missed call on the Jaguars.

The Bills struggled with penalties and miscues in the 25-20 loss on October 8, committing 11 penalties for a total of 109 yards. The penalties allowed the Jaguars to continue drives and cost the Bills critical field position at other times.

While the Bills took the blame for a lack of discipline on some plays, some Bills fans took issue with some of the calls and believe the Jaguars should have been flagged for what appeared to be receiver Calvin Ridley’s attempted punch.

Bills Fans Sound Off

One of the Bills’ most costly — and controversial — came against safety Jordan Poyer on a late-hit call on a 3rd-and-11 play early in the second half. Though the Bills would end up forcing the Jaguars to punt later on the drive, Poyer’s penalty cost the Bills critical field condition.

The play drew some criticism online.

“Horrible call on Jordan Poyer,” wrote Syracuse.com reporter Matt Bove on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He went to hit the receiver who was trying to make the catch. Not sure what he’s supposed to do there.”

Later in the quarter, Bills safety Micah Hyde punched at the ball after a long completion to Ridley in an attempt to force a fumble. After the whistle was blown, an angry Ridley appeared to throw a punch at the Bills in frustration.

There was no flag on the play, which left many Bills fans angry.

“Wait so ridley can toss a punch after the play? Thats egregious,” one fan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Others pointed out the disparity between the call on Poyer — which some Bills fans believe was an unavoidable hit on a bang-bang play — and the non-call on Ridley.

“Jordan Poyer hits Calvin Ridley in a bang bang play – unnecessary roughness. Ridley THROWS A PUNCH at Micah Hyde after the play?” a fan shared on X. “Nothing. C’mon man lmfao”

“So let me get this straight, there’s nothing Poyer could do, so he gets a penalty. But when Ridley THROWS A PUNCH he gets nothing? @NFLOfficiating breaking laws of both the US and UK with this travesty,” another fan wrote.

Ridley remained in the game and ultimately had a strong day against the Bills, making 7 receptions for 122 yards.

Bills Fall Short in Comeback Attempt

While the Bills faced adversity with the penalties and injuries to key players including linebacker Matt Milano, they were still able to come within a score thanks to a late fourth-quarter rally.

After Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for a 35-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 25-13 with 2:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bills drove 75 yards in four plays and scored on Josh Allen’s 3-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left in the game.

The Bills failed to recover an onside kick but held the Jaguars on the next possession, getting the ball back with 22 seconds left in the game. Their last-gasp drive didn’t last long, as Stefon Diggs losing a fumble in an unsuccessful lateral attempt after a first-down catch.