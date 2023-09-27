Bills Fans Angry After Tyreek Hill Throws Subtle Shade at Fanbase

Buffalo Bills fans have gained a reputation as some of the NFL’s loudest and most boisterous, but Tyreek Hill isn’t fazed by the idea of coming into Buffalo.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver spoke out this week ahead of the meeting of AFC East rivals, saying he doesn’t believe Buffalo is any louder or more difficult to play in than any other NFL road game. The comments ruffled some feathers among Bills fans, who saw the comment as some subtle shade directed at the fanbase.

Tyreek Hill Not Worried About Playing in Buffalo

The Dolphins have jumped out to a 3-0 record this season thanks to one of the best offenses in league history through the early part of the season. They are averaging a league-best 43.3 points per game and coming off a 70-20 shellacking of the Denver Broncos. Hill is doing his part, leading the AFC with 412 receiving yards.

The Bills shook off a rough start to the season with an overtime loss against the New York Jets by turning in two defensive masterpieces, beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders by a combined 75-13.

Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Bills and Dolphins, Hill said he has plenty of respect for the Bills, though he isn’t so worried about having to play in Orchard Park.

“I just feel like it’s not any different from any away game,” Hill said, via Pro Football Network. “They got a great team. I feel like the fanbase is just like any other fanbase. So it’s gonna be just like a normal environment, you know, to us.”

Hill added that his team needs to keep that attitude on Sunday, focusing only on the Bills and not worrying about the atmosphere they will face.

“[We’ve got] true ballers,” Hill said. “They’re going to go in there unfazed, make plays, and do what we’ve been doing all year.”

The game carries major consequences for the division, with the Dolphins moving up two games on the Bills with a win. The Bills could move into a tie atop the division if they knock off the Dolphins.

Bills Fans Push Back

Hill’s remarks did not go over well with many Bills fans, with some taking to social media to express their anger at his assessment.

“This is a whole lot of nothing. Grasping there a bit to get fans riled up for a game they’ll already be riled up for,” a fan wrote on X.

One team employee worked to stoke the anger of fans. Chris Brown, a reporter who works for the team’s official website, said Hill’s words could be treated as a direct challenge.

“Looks like Tyreek Hill has issued a challenge directly to you #BillsMafia,” Brown wrote on X. “Gonna have to prove him wrong on Sunday.”

Looks like Tyreek Hill has issued a challenge directly to you #BillsMafia

Gonna have to prove him wrong on Sunday! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Xm8AfVJ3Z7 — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) September 28, 2023

Other fans pointed out that Hill has not seen much success in Buffalo over the course of his career, losing both of his games in Orchard Park. Outside of his strong playoff performances against the Bills with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill has turned in pedestrian numbers against the Bills, averaging just 45.1 receiving yards per game with one total touchdown in the regular season.