Bills Fans Mock Eli Apple, Bengals After Loss to Chiefs in AFCCG

Buffalo Bills fans will not get to see their team in the Super Bowl in two weeks, but many seemed to take solace in knowing that the Cincinnati Bengals will be joining them in watching the game.

The Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on January 29, taking a late penalty for a late hit on quarterback Patrick Mahomes that put the Chiefs in range for the game-winning field goal. After the 23-20 win for the Chiefs, many Bills fans took to social media to mock the Bengals, especially cornerback Eli Apple who made a costly mistake in Sunday’s game just days after he had taunted Stefon Diggs and the Bills.

Bills Fans Get Back at Chiefs

After the Bengals dismantled the Bills in last week’s divisional round game, winning 27-10 while dominating on both sides of the ball, some Cincinnati players poked fun at the Bills. Quarterback Joe Burrow took aim at Bills fans who had purchased tickets for what would have been a neutral-site AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

“Better send those refunds,” he said, via Yahoo Sports.

Apple engaged in some much more direct taunting, sending a series of tweets aimed at Diggs that also included an emoji of two hands making the shape of a heart — the sign that Bills safety Damar Hamlin used to show love to the fans and teammates who supported him after his Week 17 collapse on the field. Many Bills fans grew angry at the message, though Apple later said he did not intend it as a slight to Hamlin.

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

In the tweet, Apple also made reference to a taunt made famous by the NBA’s Patrick Beverly, “Cancun on 3.” The phrase is aimed at a team that has been eliminated from playoff contention and headed to an offseason vacation.

After the Bengals lost in the January 29 game to the Chiefs, many Bills fans took to Twitter to remind Apple of the taunt.

WE GOING TO CANCUN!!! 🫶🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/UBrePKrrFf — Tara Rose ☻ (@x0tararose) January 30, 2023

“Eli Apple, see y’all in Cancun,” the Buffalo Fanatics sports brand tweeted, adding the same emoji that Apple selected in his tweet to Diggs.

.@EliApple see y’all in Cancun 🫶 — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) January 30, 2023

Others pointed at a costly mistake from Apple late in Sunday’s game, a holding penalty that allowed the Chiefs to extend a fourth-quarter drive. Though the Chiefs would end up punting on the drive, they gained enough field position to pin the Bengals deep, then went on a game-winning drive after Cincinnati was forced to punt.

When diggs see eli apple in cabo pic.twitter.com/fKl4WOmb8O — Cam✨SBLVI CHAMPIONS (@RamsWRLD_) January 30, 2023

Chiefs Players Twist the Knife After Cincy’s Loss

There had been plenty of trash-talking in the days leading up to Sunday’s game, with Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval getting involved. After the game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce delivered a message to him.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said after the game, via The Associated Press. “Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!”

Some of the Bengals players also took to calling the Kansas City stadium “Burrowhead” in honor of their quarterback, who was undefeated in Arrowhead Stadium for his career.

After the game, an exuberant Kelce reminded the Bengals who owned the stadium.

“Burrowhead, my a**!” he shouted. “It’s Mahomes’ house!”