Bills WR Gabe Davis Gets Brutally Honest on Drop in Targets

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis came into the season looking to firmly establish himself as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, but instead has seen his production steadily decrease with no catches in four of the last six games.

The Bills have started to right the ship after an uneven start, moving to 8-6 with a win over the Dallas Cowboys and getting back to the edge of the playoff picture. They have done it despite uneven performances from Davis, who has endured a sharp drop in both production and targets. Davis had 31 catches for 433 yards and four touchdowns through the first eight games of the season, but has just eight catches for 161 yards in the six games since then.

Davis opened up on his decrease in targets this week, expressing some frustration but saying he’s ready to do whatever is best for the team.

“It’s not that easy, but you know I gotta do it,” Davis said, via SI.com’s Zach Dimmitt. “I gotta be and do what my team asks me to do and all I can do is control what I can control. But, you know, I’m doing good in the blocking game and… real confident in that.”

The 24-year-old wide receiver is coming to the end of his rookie contract, and as his role in the offense has diminished, his long-term future in Buffalo has also grown unclear.