Bills GM Gives Answer on Cole Beasley’s Future With the Team

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has a lot of hard decisions to make this coming offseason, but one open question at wide receiver may already have an answer.

Cole Beasley has been one of the most important weapons for quarterback Josh Allen through the last three seasons, but saw his production drop off a bit due to lingering injuries and the rise of other targets like Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. Some questioned whether the Bills could part ways with Beasley in the coming offseason, but Beane seemed to strike down that speculation.

Beasley Likely Coming Back

Speaking to reporters for close to an hour and growing emotional at times about the heartbreaking end to the season, Beane said that Beasley remains in the team’s plans for 2022, though admitted he had not yet talked to the 32-year-old receiver to discuss what he had in mind.