Bills GM Gives Update on Progress of Josh Allen’s Contract Extension

The Buffalo Bills are hoping to lock down Josh Allen with a long-term extension this summer, but it isn’t happening just yet.

The team’s general manager gave an update on the status of talks this week, giving a timeline for when he hopes to sign Allen to a long-term deal but saying there hasn’t been much progress yet. Insiders suggest that Allen could be headed to one of the league’s top contracts, but it remains unclear just when that might happen.

Bills Working on Extension

Shortly after the season ended with the Bills falling just short of the Super Bowl, general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that locking down Allen for the long-term was one of the biggest priorities for the offseason. He originally said that the work would likely start after the draft, but gave an update this week saying that it’s been slow going so far.