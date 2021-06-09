Bills GM Gives Update on Progress of Josh Allen’s Contract Extension

The Buffalo Bills are hoping to lock down Josh Allen with a long-term extension this summer, but it isn’t happening just yet.
The team’s general manager gave an update on the status of talks this week, giving a timeline for when he hopes to sign Allen to a long-term deal but saying there hasn’t been much progress yet. Insiders suggest that Allen could be headed to one of the league’s top contracts, but it remains unclear just when that might happen.
Bills Working on Extension
Shortly after the season ended with the Bills falling just short of the Super Bowl, general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that locking down Allen for the long-term was one of the biggest priorities for the offseason. He originally said that the work would likely start after the draft, but gave an update this week saying that it’s been slow going so far.
“No, there’s really nothing to give you on that,” Beane said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “If something were to happen this summer, we’ll definitely let you know and hopefully it’s coming from us and not being broke somewhere else. Other than that, there nothing I can give you.”
Allen had a significant jump between his second and third seasons, and in 2020 passed for 4,544 passing yards with 37 touchdown passes while adding 421 yards rushing with eight touchdowns and even catching a touchdown pass. It was one of the best statistical season in franchise history, and made Allen the first member of the Buffalo Bills to garner MVP votes in a generation.
The talks to lock Allen down for the long-term appear to be on pace, as Beane had said earlier this year that the negotiations could stretch through the summer.