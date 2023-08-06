Bills Get Good News on Key Offensive Starter After Injury Scare

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown had a scary moment during practice on August 4 when he left the field with an apparent back injury and was unable to bend over to pick up his helmet off the ground.

Though the incident revived fears of the ongoing back issues that required surgery last offseason, Brown appears to have avoided the worst. The team’s starting right tackle was back in action the following day to compete in the “Red and Blue” scrimmage at Highmark Stadium, calming some of the fears that the injury could turn into an ongoing issue.

Spencer Brown Returns to the Field

As reporter Joe Marino noted on Twitter, the injury initially appeared to be serious as Brown was helped off the field during Thursday’s practice.

“At the end of practice, Bills OT Spencer Brown left the field walking with obvious stiffness and accompanied by several trainers,” Marino wrote. “He looked extremely uncomfortable and could not bend over to pick up his helmet. He has a history of back problems.”

The Bills did not provide a further update on Brown’s condition that day, but he was later seen riding an electric bicycle after practice ended.

Bills Lineman Was ‘Miserable’ Last Season

Brown has been open about his struggles with injuries, telling the Buffalo News that the 2022 season was “miserable” after having to undergo back surgery and missing much of offseason workouts and training camp.

Brown said it was a grueling ordeal and he entered the season not sure of how he would be able to perform.

“I never really got comfortable with anything, then back surgery was – I mean, I’ve had some surgeries, but that was top of the list, by far the worst one,” he said. “The strength staff and athletic training staff here just took care of me really well. Then the mental part of that in going back out there. I had maybe eight practices in training camp. The first time I actually hit the ground was in L.A., the third play of the game. … I’d be pulling some plays and I’d be like, ‘Please just hold up on me.’ ”

Brown continued to struggle with injuries, hurting his ankle in a Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and missing the next two games. It all added up to a frustrating season.