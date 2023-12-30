Bills Hold Workout With Former $50M Offensive Lineman

The Buffalo Bills are looking into getting some veteran help for their offensive line.

Field Yates of ESPN reported on December 29 that the Bills held a workout with free-agent lineman La’el Collins. The Bills released another offensive lineman to make room for some injured players to return to the roster, and Collins could provide some veteran help for the final stretch of the season and potentially the playoffs.

Bills Could Have Hole to Fill on the Line

The Bills have a hole to fill on the offensive line after parting ways with veteran Germain Ifedi on December 29. The Bills picked up the veteran after he was released by the Detroit Lions at final roster cutdowns following the preseason, landing a spot on the final 53-man roster though never appearing in a game for the Bills.

Ifedi could still make his way back to Buffalo’s practice squad, as he was highly regarded by the team’s front office. Shortly after his signing, Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared some big praise for his veteran presence and physical abilities.

“He’s started a lot of games … he’s played a lot,” Beane said. “He’s just a big man, he’s long. And the thing that I saw is that if he got beat, it wasn’t an immediate loss. It was a fight to the third or fourth second of the play.”

The 30-year-old Collins could add a veteran boost in Buffalo. Collins had a six-year career with the Dallas Cowboys since coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, earning a $50 million contract with the team. He then played one season for the Cincinnati Bengals, but suffered a torn ACL in December 2022 and was released last September. Collins appeared in 89 games in his career, making 86 starts.

Collins has gotten some interest this season, including a workout with the New York Jets in October, but remained a free agent.

Bills Bringing Injured Players Back

While it was not clear if the Bills planned to sign Collins, they did make some other additions to the active roster. Second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam was added back to the roster after a stint on injured reserve, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is also set to make a return this week after recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that sent him to IR.

Jones told the Buffalo News last week that he initially thought his season would be over, but now is excited to get back onto the field and help his team.