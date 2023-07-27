Bills Host Former 2nd-Round WR for Workout Days After Release by Ravens

The Buffalo Bills are already two days into training camp, but still looking for ways to add depth to their offense.

The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook reported on July 27 that the Bills hosted free agent wide receiver Andy Isabella for a workout, a potential addition to an already crowded competition at slot receiver. The Bills could also look to add some competition for the return specialist position, which took a major hit this week when running back Nyheim Hines suffered a season-ending injury.

Andy Isabella Could Look to Rebound in Buffalo

Isabella joined the Arizona Cardinals as a second-round pick in 2019, though struggled to establish a role in the offense. He made just nine catches for 189 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season and 21 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

Isabella’s role continued to dwindle, and the Cardinals released him in October 2022. He was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens, but made no catches in two appearances and was released earlier this week.

Isabella could find a fresh start in Buffalo should the Bills choose to sign him, but he would face a struggle in making the final roster. The Bills increased the competition at slot receiver, signing the speedy Deonte Harty to compete with second-year receiver Khalil Shakir. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, the team’s first-round draft pick, is also expected to line up in the slot this season.

Bills Need to Fill Hole at Kick Returner

Isabella could also join the competition to take over for Hines as the team’s return specialist. He returned five kickoffs in his rookie season, averaging 21.0 yards per return. Isabella is a speedy receiver coming out of UMass, running the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds in 2019.

Hines served as the Bills’ primary kick returner after joining the team at last season’s trade deadline, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the Week 18 win over the New England Patriots. He suffered a torn ACL this week in a jet-skiing accident, leaving the team with a big hole to fill.

Both Harty and Shakir have experience as kick returners, but SI.com’s Richie Whitt suggested that the team could look to free agency to bring in another candidate. He suggested the Bills could consider signing a player who spurned them in free agency last season, running back J.D. McKissick.

The Bills had carved out an agreement to sign McKissick early in free agency in 2022, but he changed his mind and returned to the Washington Commanders. Whitt wrote that McKissick could do a good job filling in the role that Hines played on the team.

“Ideally, Buffalo can find a return specialist who – likes Hines – can also be a receiver out of the backfield,” he wrote. “The leading candidate among available free agents is likely J.D. McKissic.

“During his career in Washington, McKissic had 220 receptions as a running back and 57 kickoff returns with an average of 19 yards per attempt. Last offseason, the Bills agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with McKissic but Washington matched and convinced him to return before the deal was signed. He became a free agent last March.”