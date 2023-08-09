Bills Insider Sheds Light on Blockbuster Alvin Kamara Trade Rumor

The Buffalo Bills made some moves to beef up their backfield this offseason, but one rumored move to bring on a Pro-Bowl running back likely isn’t happening, an insider shares.

Reporter CJ Golson took to Twitter to share that the New Orleans Saints are looking to trade suspended running back Alvin Kamara, with the Bills as one of the likely suitors.

“BREAKING: Per source, the New Orleans #Saints have begun shopping HB Alvin Kamara since gaining clarity on his suspension,” Golson wrote. “I’m told that the Miami #Dolphins, New England #Patriots, and Buffalo #Bills are among a group of six teams who have called the Saints on Kamara.”

But another Bills insider cast doubt on the rumor, saying there is likely not a movement to bring Kamara to Buffalo.

Bills Likely Staying Put at Running Back

Bills reporter Jeremy White re-tweeted Golson’s report, sharing some skepticism and adding that he did not believe the Bills had any interest in Kamara.

“Of course I don’t believe this, but it’s August and it’s fun for all of us to complain about something,” White tweeted.

The Bills have been connected to a number of top running backs this offseason, including former Minnesota Vikings back Dalvin Cook. A June 1 report from Outkick’s Armando Salguero added more intrigue to this rumor, saying that Cook had some interest in coming to Buffalo to play with his younger brother, Bills running back James Cook.

But there appear to be no other reports connecting the Bills to Kamara, who will be forced to miss the first three games of the season after being suspended for a February 2022 battery arrest in Las Vegas.

The Bills have shown interest in Kamara in the past. In October 2022, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Bills reached out to the Saints to discuss a possible deal but were “rebuffed.”

At the time, the Saints’ asking price for Kamara was high, the NFL Network reported.

“Sources say general manager Mickey Loomis would want at least a comparable package to what the Panthers got for [Christian] McCaffrey (second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 plus a fifth-rounder in 2024) to part with Kamara, who is owed just $575,000 for the rest of this season, thanks to a contract restructure in March, and is signed through the 2025 season,” the report noted.

Bills Have New-Look Backfield

The Bills made some big changes to their backfield going into this season, letting former top back Devin Singletary leave in free agency and adding a pair of veteran free agents in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

While Cook has gotten the most first-team reps through the first two weeks of training camp, David De Cristofaro of USA Today’s Bills Wire reported that Harris saw some action last week. Harris has performed well in short-yardage situations, especially on the goal line, and said he feels extra motivated to help punch the ball in.

“When you get the ball, it’s the hardest yard in football to gain, it’s the most on the line and you want to touch that paint so your heart starts beating a little bit faster, but you’ve got to be able to maintain your composure, red your key, do your job and hopefully get into the end zone,” he said.