Bills Should ‘Definitely’ Be Interested in 3x Pro Bowl WR: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could have one more major addition to their offense coming later this year, an insider shared.
Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote in a September 2 mailbag that the team should “definitely” be interested in adding Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns to full health later in the season. Beckham is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl, and insiders believe he will wait until closer to his return date before picking a new NFL team. As Skurski wrote, the Bills could likely be in the running when the time comes.
Making the Case for OBJ
Skurski believes the benefits of signing Beckham are obvious for the Bills. Though he admitted that Beckham was a bust with the Cleveland Browns, Skurski wrote that he would be walking into a much better situation with Josh Allen at quarterback and could play alongside two other stellar wide receivers.
The ability to play on a stacked Bills’ offense could also assuage any potential fears about Beckham’s locker room reputation, he added.
“A three-receiver set of Beckham, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis sounds spicy,” he wrote. “I’m not worried about Beckham’s reputation. You never heard of any problems in the Rams’ locker room with him. Winning cures all.”
The Bills would likely have time before making any pitch to the free-agent Beckham. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted back in August that several contending teams showed interest in Beckham, including a potential return to the Los Angeles Rams. But with Beckham still recovering from his injury and not available for the first half of the season, it was likely that he will wait until close to the midway point of the season to assess which teams are contenders before making a decision.
Bills Making Pitch for Beckham
One new member of the Bills has been particularly active in trying to recruit Beckham. Edge rusher Von Miller, who like Beckham joined the Rams mid-season last year, has made social media posts encouraging Beckham to come to Buffalo. Beckham seemed to show some interest in the idea.
Bills general manager Brandong Beane said he respected Miller’s efforts to recruit more talent to Buffalo. He noted that Miller played a role in bringing former Denver Broncos teammate Sam Martin to the Bills to fill the team’s punting vacancy after the release of Matt Araiza.
“Anything Von Miller says I’m going to respect. Von wants to win,” Beane said. “Guys that have been around, knows what (a championship) takes, knows what it looks like, they’re going to offer up what they think. I’m going to give him the time of day. Why wouldn’t I respect what he thinks? He’s been great. We’ve talked about players that he hasn’t put on social media before. Von sent me a text on Sam Martin.”
Beane also said the team would definitely be interested in Beckham, if he would be a financial fit.
“He’s a talented player. Show me a talented player that I’m not checking into,” Beane said, via Spectrum News 1. “I’m always going to do that. Whether that’s trade for someone, let a guy get healthy. Again, this cap factors into it, too.”
