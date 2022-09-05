Bills Should ‘Definitely’ Be Interested in 3x Pro Bowl WR: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could have one more major addition to their offense coming later this year, an insider shared.

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote in a September 2 mailbag that the team should “definitely” be interested in adding Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns to full health later in the season. Beckham is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl, and insiders believe he will wait until closer to his return date before picking a new NFL team. As Skurski wrote, the Bills could likely be in the running when the time comes.

Making the Case for OBJ

Skurski believes the benefits of signing Beckham are obvious for the Bills. Though he admitted that Beckham was a bust with the Cleveland Browns, Skurski wrote that he would be walking into a much better situation with Josh Allen at quarterback and could play alongside two other stellar wide receivers.

The ability to play on a stacked Bills’ offense could also assuage any potential fears about Beckham’s locker room reputation, he added.