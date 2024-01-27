Bills Look at Ex-Eagles Coach to Take Over DC Job From Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills have already seen one major departure from their defensive coaching staff, and now could be looking to make a big addition.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 27 that the Bills are holding an interview with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator job. Just hours before the news broke of Desai’s interview, the Bills lost defensive line coach and assistant head coach Eric Washington to a new role with the Chicago Bears. Head coach Sean McDermott served as defensive coordinator last season after the departure of Leslie Frazier, but the movement within the staff and interview with Desai could be the signs of a chance for 2024.

‘Intriguing’ Move for the Bills Desai has plenty of experience as a defensive coordinator, having led the Chicago Bears defense in 2021 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. He later served in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was fired late in the season. As Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari noted, Desai struggled to establish a defensive presence in Philadelphia just one season after the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. The #Bills are interviewing Sean Desai for their DC job today, per @rapsheet. pic.twitter.com/vXNTDbCiex — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) January 27, 2024

“Teams easily moved the ball on the Eagles through the air, averaging 252.7 passing yards per game,” Chiari wrote. “That is a big reason why they lost five of their final six games to finish 11-6, and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, although much of the late-season turmoil occurred after Desai was replaced.” The Eagles replaced Desai with Matt Patricia, but the defense did not show improvement as the Eagles continued their late-season collapse. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said afterward it was a difficult decision and one that put both coaches in a tough spot. “I know I put Matt in a tough spot, and I know I put Sean in a tough spot, but at the time that I did that, I did it because I thought it was the best decision for the football team,” Sirianni said, via SI.com. Chiari added that Desai would be an “intriguing” addition for the Bills after a successful defensive season under McDermott.