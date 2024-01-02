Ex-Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Addresses Viral Rumor About His Suspension

Former Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie is clearing the air about his suspension.

The wide receiver and return specialist was suspended by his new team, the Indianapolis Colts, for the final three games of the season for an unspecified violation of team rules. The team did not share any more details and McKenzie had remained quiet on the punishment, though spoke up this week to clear up what had become a viral rumor about the reason for the suspension.

Isaiah McKenzie Shoots Down Report

Little is known about the reason that the Colts chose to suspend both McKenzie and cornerback Troy Brown. ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported the infractions were serious, citing a source who said the “violations rose to a level where severe punishment was warranted.”

Report: Colts place CB Tony Brown and WR Isaiah McKenzie on reserve/suspended list for rest of season https://t.co/mVgKK2tjxw — Stampede Blue (@StampedeBlue) December 21, 2023

The relative quiet from both the Colts and both players gave way to rumors on social media, with some claiming that the two had been involved in hunting an endangered species. Taking to social media on New Year’s Day, McKenzie said there was no truth to the report.

“It’s 2024 so let start fresh first things first i did not kill a bald eagle that story is false,” McKenzie wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The answer still left many fans unsatisfied, with some calling on him to give more details about what could have caused the team to levy such a harsh punishment.

“If you give no alternative answer, people are going to continue to believe what’s reported,” one fan wrote.

Though the Colts initially announced that he was suspended three games, one insider hinted that McKenzie could be done for the remainder of the season and playoffs. The Athletic’s James Boyd reported that both McKenzie and Brown were not seen at practice after the team announced their punishment and their lockers had been cleaned out as well.

“Obviously, #Colts WR Isaiah McKenzie and CB Tony Brown are not at practice,” Boyd wrote on X. “HC Shane Steichen didn’t provide any more details about their three-game suspension, but with no nameplates in the locker room and no practice, they *may* be suspended from all team activities.”

Bills Moved on From Isaiah McKenzie Last Offseason

McKenzie had been one of the longest-tenured members of the offense in Buffalo, spending five seasons with the Bills before being released in March 2023.

Though McKenzie won the starting slot receiver job in the preseason following the departure of Cole Beasley — then went on to set career highs with 42 receptions and 423 yards — he struggled with inconsistent play. The Bills opted to lure Beasley out of retirement late in the season to give a reliable target to quarterback Josh Allen.

McKenzie’s suspension could have come at an opportune time for Buffalo’s playoff hopes. After falling to 6-6, the Bills have won four straight games and passed the Colts in the race for a wild card spot. The Bills have the opportunity to clinch a fourth straight AFC East title when they face the Miami Dolphins on January 6, but could also miss the playoffs entirely if they lose and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars both win.