Ex-Bills WR Turns Heads With Cryptic Tweet Ahead of Season Start

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie caused a stir on Wednesday with a post that some fans believe hinted at possible discontentment with his new team.

The veteran receiver, who joined the Indianapolis Colts after the Bills released him earlier this offseason, took to social media to share a cryptic message on September 6.

“I don’t feel the trust,” McKenzie wrote on Twitter.

The message was met with support from fans, but also some concern that McKenzie may not be happy in his new NFL come.

Bills Fans React to Isaiah McKenzie’s Message

While McKenzie did not specify why he was feeling a lack of trust — or even say whether the post had to do with the Colts or not — many Bills fans reacted with supportive messages.

“Miss you in Buffalo. Show them why you’re so loved here,” one fan wrote in reply.

Others suggested that McKenzie give it time, suggesting that he will grow into a good fit with the Colts.

“Trust the process my friend,” another person wrote on Twitter. “You will get your opportunity to shine in this offense. Take it a step at a time and show everyone why we brought you to Indy. I hope to see you on the field this Sunday.”

McKenzie is expected to play a meaningful role in the Colts’ offense this season. He was initially released at the final roster deadline, but re-signed after the team placed teammate Jelani Woods on injured reserve.

Longtime Bills Receiver Looked Back

The Bills released McKenzie on March 17, a move that saved the team close to $2 million in cap space and made room for new free-agent acquisition Deonte Harty to take over the kick returner/jet-sweep specialist/receiver role that McKenzie had played since first joining Buffalo in 2018.

McKenzie signed with the Colts five days later, but said it was sad for him to leave Buffalo.

“It was sad. It was a sad moment,” McKenzie said of his release. “I had a sad moment, because I had a great time there, great organization, great fan base and everything about that place was amazing. It came to an end, and I understand all good things don’t last long.”

McKenzie took over as the starting slot receiver for the Bills prior to the 2022 season, turning in his best statistical season with career highs of 42 receptions and 423 yards. But he struggled with consistency over the course of the season, leading the Bills to coax former slot receiver Cole Beasley out of retirement to join the team in December.

Despite the difficult end to his career in Buffalo, McKenzie said at the time that he was looking forward to his new opportunity in Indianapolis.

“You try to make the best of it while the good gets going, and I feel like, for me, my time was up and that was totally fine with me,” McKenzie said in March. “Now, I get to start with a new organization, start making new friends, making new family and bring my game to a good organization that’s ready to take it to the next level.”