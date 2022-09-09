Bills WR Goes Viral for Turning TD Celebration Into Gender Reveal

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie gave quite the introduction for his unborn nephew.

McKenzie caught the go-ahead touchdown in Buffalo’s 31-10 drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, and celebrated with a nationally televised gender reveal. Video of the celebration attracted some viral attention, and McKenzie opened up about the moment on Friday.

McKenzie Helps Out His Sister

After failing to keep his hands on a pass in the first half and coughing the ball up to the Rams for an interception, McKenzie redeemed himself in the second half. With the game tied at 10 in the third quarter and the Bills deep in Los Angeles territory, McKenzie caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to give the Bills a lead they would not relinquish.

After grabbing the touchdown, McKenzie sought out the television camera and delivered a message to his family.

“It’s a boy!” he shouted, revealing the gender of his sister’s unborn baby.

The Bills shared a video of McKenzie’s celebration, showing his family erupting into cheers after he made the nationally televised announcement.

As the video was getting some viral attention on social media, a fan asked what McKenzie had planned if he didn’t happen to catch a touchdown.

“I GUESS WE WILL NEVER KNOW,” McKenzie tweeted in reply.

McKenzie’s New Role With Bills

After four seasons where he served mostly as a return specialist and jet-sweep threat out of the backfield, McKenzie is moving into a bigger role with the Bills this season. After the departure of starting slot receiver Cole Beasley, McKenzie won the starting job with strong performances in training camp and the preseason, beating out veteran Jamison Crowder and rookie Khalil Shakir.

Though McKenzie has become a fan favorite largely for his big personality and service to fans, fellow wide receiver Stefon Diggs said he’s actually one of the hardest workers on the team.

