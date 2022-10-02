Bills News: Speedy WR Sends Message After Suffering Scary Injury

Despite suffering a scary injury that led to him being taken off the field and evaluated for a concussion, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was in a good mood following the team’s comeback win.

McKenzie was hurt after catching an 8-yard pass to convert a third-down play in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The speedy receiver was motionless on the field immediately after the hit, and was taken to the locker room by the team’s medical staff.

The Bills have been hit by a spate of injuries early this season, though McKenzie was able to offer an upbeat message to fans after Sunday’s game.

McKenzie Speaks Out After Bills Win

A few hours after the Bills won on a last-second field goal from Tyler Bass, McKenzie took to Instagram to celebrate the win. He shared a picture of himself looking on during the game with the caption, “Bills win!”

McKenzie didn’t offer any more information on his injury, though a more in-depth update likely won’t come until early in the week. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported that McKenzie was placed in concussion protocol, which requires him to pass several steps before being cleared to play again.

McKenzie made a significant impact on Sunday’s game before his injury, making four receptions for 21 yards and a key touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half. The Bills trailed 20-3 before McKenzie’s touchdown, a score that helped spark the team to score 20 unanswered points to win and move to 3-1.

The Bills had their wide receiver depth tested on Sunday. Jake Kumerow was ruled out for the game, the Bills also saw veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder carted off with his leg in an air cast after suffering an injury.

Help Could Be on the Way for Buffalo

While the Bills wait to learn whether McKenzie will be able to play, a potential replacement could be coming this week. Second-year receiver Marquez Stevenson, who split return duties with McKenzie last season, will be eligible to return from injured reserve starting this week. The Bills have not given an indication about exactly when they could see a practice return from Stevenson after he suffered a foot injury near the conclusion of training camp that required foot surgery.

Josh Allen hits Isaiah McKenzie for the Bills first TD of the day! Finally #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rTZWmdzPib — The CAP (@CrowdAssistPod) October 2, 2022

Stevenson played mostly as a return specialist last season, returning 14 punts for a 9.4-yard average and seven kick returns for a 23.6-yard average after spending the first 11 weeks of his rookie season on injured reserve.

After the Bills lost Kumerow in Week 3, WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio suggested that Stevenson could be a replacement.

“With Jake Kumerow sidelined with an ankle injury, wonder if Khalil Shakir suits up for Bills Sunday in Baltimore,” Capaccio tweeted. “Also, looking ahead, WR/KR/PR Marquez Stevenson is eligible to return from IR one week from today, if the team feels he’s ready and chooses to do so.”

The Bills could also promote receivers Isaiah Hodgins or Tavon Austin from the practice squad if McKenzie is unable to play in the Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.