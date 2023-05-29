Ex-Bills WR May Be Fighting for His Job on New Team: Insider

Isaiah McKenzie appeared to have a strong opportunity after joining the Indianapolis Colts following his release from the Buffalo Bills in March.

The veteran slot receiver told reporters shortly after signing in Indianapolis that he was excited for the opportunity to work with wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne, and insiders saw a good chance for him to become the starting slot receiver.

But McKenzie could now be facing a fight for his job with some younger competition, with The Athletic’s Mike Jones pegging him as the player to watch from the Colts heading into offseason workouts.

Isaiah McKenzie Will Have to Fight for His Job

Jones noted that the Colts have been trying to build talent on offense and added talent with third-round receiver Josh Downs, leaving it uncertain just where McKenzie will fit in next season.

“The Colts signed McKenzie after losing Parris Campbell in free agency,” Jones wrote. “But they then drafted Josh Downs out of North Carolina, and he along with Michael Pittman Jr. could wind up making it hard for the streaky former Bills slot receiver to carve out a steady role.”

Kevin Hickey of USA Today’s Colts Wire concurred, noting that Downs appeared to be a “high-priority pick” for new head coach Shane Steichen. Hickey wrote that McKenzie will likely have to prove he’s a stronger and more reliable slot option than Downs to win the starting job.

“We’ll see what this competition has in store over the next few months as McKenzie has some stiff competition to fend off if he’s going to be the starting slot receiver,” he wrote.

Isaiah McKenzie Sad About Exit From Buffalo

McKenzie first joined the Bills midway through the 2018 season when he was picked up on waivers from the Denver Broncos, and carved out a role as slot receiver and return specialist.

McKenzie is coming off a season in Buffalo where he registered career bests with 42 receptions and 423 yards, but struggled with inconsistent play and saw the Bills bring back the retired Cole Beasley late in the season when they were in need of a dependable slot receiver. The Bills would release McKenzie in March.

Speaking to reporters after he signed with the Colts, McKenzie said he was sad to leave the Bills and still had an affinity for the franchise and its fans.

“It was sad. It was a sad moment,” McKenzie said of his March 17 release. “I had a sad moment, because I had a great time there, great organization, great fan base and everything about that place was amazing. It came to an end, and I understand all good things don’t last long.”

McKenzie added that he saw a good opportunity in Indianapolis, with the chance to carve out a bigger role than the one he had in Buffalo.