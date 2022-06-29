Bills Rookie Will Be Team’s Best RB Since LeSean McCoy: Insider

The Buffalo Bills may have found their most impactful running back since the departure of LeSean McCoy, an insider is predicting.

The Bills earned plenty of praise for their second-round selection of Georgia running back James Cook, a versatile weapon who is expected to be an asset both to the running and passing games in Buffalo. Bills general manager Brandon Beane gushed about the impact Cook is expected to have in the offense.

“This was a guy that really stood out to us with the ball in his hands,” Beane said after the draft. “You can split him out, he can run routes similar to a receiver, obviously he’s a good guy to hand the ball to in the backfield.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com predicted that not only will Cook become one of the league’s best rookie backs this season, he will also reach numbers that no Bills running back has seen in at least five years.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Big Season for Cook

Reuter made an early projection at the 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team, putting Cook on the list at running back. He noted that the Bills have drafted a pair of running backs over the last three seasons, but believes Cook’s ability made him too good to pass up this year.