Bills RB James Cook Hits Setback After Career-Best Game

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had the performance of his career in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, but now could be at risk of missing the team’s critical game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-year running back rushed 25 times for 179 yards — both career highs — in the team’s 31-10 win on December 17. He added another two catches for 42 yards, scoring twice as he helped the Bills control the game and notch a big step forward in their hopes of earning a playoff spot.

But Cook hit a setback in practice, with the team announcing that he missed practice on December 20 with an illness. If Cook would be unable to play on Saturday, it could be a major blow to a team with little margin for error over their final three games.

High Stakes for the Bills

As SI.com’s Zach Dimmitt noted, the stakes are high for Cook and the Bills as they look to climb back into the playoff bracket, but the running back still has time to recover.

“For starters, the Bills (8-6) are on a short week, as they will have to travel across the country to visit the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. Buffalo is currently a 12-point favorite, but having Cook fully healthy will be crucial in a must-win game for the Bills,” Dimmitt wrote.

“However, it’s only Wednesday and there’s no reason to think Cook won’t shake off his illness and be ready to play on Saturday.”

Cook has become a big part of the offense since the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and replaced him with Joe Brady. Over the course of the last two games — including a key win on the road over the Kansas City Chiefs — Cook has a total of 362 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

NEVER A DOUBT‼️ James Cook is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week: https://t.co/aQaAKjigE8 pic.twitter.com/JQbvrJdkH3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 20, 2023

The Bills rose to 8-6 after Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and sat in a tie for sixth place, but remained outside the playoff race as they lost out on tiebreakers.

Bills Hit By Another Injury

The Bills are dealing with a number of other injuries, including veteran defensive lineman Jordan Phillips who underwent wrist surgery following Sunday’s game. Though the Bills did not place Phillips on injured reserve, Buffalo News reporter Ryan O’Halloran noted that he likely would miss the remaining three games in the regular season.

“#Bills DT Jordan Phillips said he dislocated his right wrist and had surgery. Goal is to be available if Bills make playoffs,” O’Halloran wrote on X.

Phillips had appeared in all 14 games this season and started nine times, racking up a total of 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five passes defensed. Phillips played a big role in Sunday’s defensive effort against Dak Prescott and the potent Cowboys offense, keeping them out of the endzone until late in the fourth quarter.

The Bills could get another big addition to the defensive line soon, with head coach Sean McDermott announcing on December 19 that star defensive tackle DaQuan Jones would be designated to return from injured reserve, starting his three-week window to return to practice.