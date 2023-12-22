Bills Get Good News on RB James Cook Ahead of Key Matchup

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook hit a midweek setback, but now appears to be on pace to return for a key matchup this weekend.

The Bills travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on December 23, a must-win game for their surging playoff hopes. Cook is coming off a career-best game in the team’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on December 17, but missed practice on Wednesday with an illness and his status for Saturday’s appeared to be in doubt.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a most positive update this week, noting that Cook looks to be on track to join teammates in Los Angeles.

James Cook Back at Practice

As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported on Thursday, McDermott shared optimism that Cook would be over his illness in time for Saturday’s game.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott says he’s anticipating James Cook will be good to go both for practice Thursday and for the game Saturday against the Chargers. Cook missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness,” Buscaglia shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🔊This is the “curveball” and style of play the Bills offense has been missing for several years. Let James COOK!!https://t.co/OOrAN5xlCw pic.twitter.com/OrNGlgwu0N — Erik Turner Cover 1 Jefe (@ErikJTurner) December 19, 2023

Cook had notched career highs with 25 carries for 179 yards in the win over the Cowboys, adding two catches for 42 yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been heavily involved in the offense over the course of the last three games, also had 141 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs and 100 yards from scrimmage in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills rose to 8-6 with the win over the Cowboys, but remained outside they playoff bracket as they lost out on tiebreakers. They could have a strong chance to make up ground this weekend, facing a Chargers team hit hard by injuries. Quarterback Justin Herbert is out for the season and wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out of Saturday’s game.

Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give the Bills a win probability greater than 90% heading into the game.

Bills Dealing With Another Injury

While Cook appears to be on pace to play against the Chargers, the Bills could be in danger of losing another key running back. Ty Johnson suffered a shoulder injury during the win over the Cowboys, going in for X-rays following the game. Johnson was elevated from the practice squad after veteran Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve and has settled into a role as No. 2 behind Cook.

The team listed Johnson as limited in practices both on Wednesday and Thursday. If he is unable to play, the Bills could turn to veteran Leonard Fournette to be elevated from the practice squad and make his season debut with the team.

Fournette said it has been difficult for him to remain on the practice squad, but said he felt confident and ready to help the team.

“I’m comfortable, up to speed,” Fournette said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News published on December 5. “I’m ready, man. Just waiting on my opportunity. Of course, my first time really being in this position, so you know, I have my days. I think it’s humbling me, testing me, my faith and everything, but I’m getting better.”