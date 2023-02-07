Daughter of Bills Owner Kim Pegula Breaks Silence on Mom’s Health Crisis

Jessica Pegula Opens Up on Mother’s Health

Jessica Pegula, who is currently the No. 4 ranked women’s tennis player in the world, wrote that she traveled back to the family’s home in Florida after competing in last year’s French Open. It was not long after she returned that her mother suffered a health emergency.

Pegula wrote that her mother was sleeping when her father, Bills’ co-owner Terry Pegula, awoke to find her unresponsive. It was then that Jessica’s sister, Kelly, jumped in to administer CPR while the family waited for paramedics to arrive.

"I am thankful she is still with us when other families may not have been so lucky. That she even had a chance at recovery when the first week in the hospital seemed so dim."@JLPegula details her mom Kim Pegula's recovery from cardiac arrest: https://t.co/evI370Vp4V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2023

Though Kim Pegula was able to survive the cardiac arrest, she suffered long-lasting effects and still has a long road ahead of her, Jessica Pegula added.

“Today, my mom is still in recovery and although it is the same answer every time someone asks me, it is true, she is improving every day,” she wrote. “She can read, write, and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond. It is hard to deal with and it takes a lot of patience to communicate with her, but I thank God every day that we can still communicate with her at all. The doctors continue to be blown away by her recovery, considering where she started, and her determination is the driving force of that.”

Bills Rallied Around Owner

Though the Bills did not give many details at the time immediately after Kim Pegula suffered cardiac arrest, the team did release a brief statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that read: “Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.”

Members of the Bills organizations rallied around Kim Pegula, with several players and coaches offering their support in the days and weeks after she first suffered cardiac arrest and the hospitalization that followed. Head coach Sean McDermott grew emotional when talking about the team’s owner.

“In my mind, they’re the best owners in the NFL,” McDermott said, per Bills Wire. “And I’m probably biased but that’s how I feel in my heart. I think if you look at what they’ve done for Western New York.”