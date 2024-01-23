Veteran Bills DT Hints at Retirement After Playoff Loss

After nine years in the NFL, this could be the end of the line for Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

The veteran hinted at retirement following his team’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the January 21 divisional-round playoff game. Phillips was hit by an injury at the end of this season after returning to the team on a low-cost contract.

Phillips would have been headed to free agency as the Bills face a series of important decisions on pending free agents on defense.

Jordan Phillips: ‘This Might Be It’

The 31-year-old Phillips spoke to reporters on locker clean-out day for players, saying he is going to consider retirement as he heads into the offseason.

“This might be it,” Phillips said, via Buffalo News reporter Ryan O’Halloran on X.

Phillips is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games, starting nine, and made 15 total tackles with 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits with a career-high five passes defended. But Phillips saw his season cut short by injury, being placed on injured reserve after the team’s December win over the Dallas Cowboys. Phillips suffered a dislocated wrist and was not able to return for the final stretch of the regular season or playoffs.

The veteran defensive tackle played parts of four seasons in Buffalo, first joining the team in 2018 and making a career-high 9.5 sacks the following season. After spending two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Phillips returned to the Bills in 2022.

After the conclusion of last season, Phillips expressed a desire to return to the Bills.

“Yeah, I’m going to figure out a way to get it done,” Phillips said in January, via USA Today’s Bills Wire.

He came back late that offseason, re-signing on March 29 for what Pro Football Talk called a “low-cost” contract for one year and $4.6 million.

Big Decisions for Bills on Defense

The Bills will face some key — and potentially expensive — decisions on defense for the coming season. As Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox reported, the team could face a cap crunch as they have a series of key players headed to free agency and little room to fill all the holes.