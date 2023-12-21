Bills Announce Grim Update on DT Jordan Phillips After Surgery

The Buffalo Bills face a critical three-game final stretch of the season that will determine whether they sneak back into the playoffs or head home for the offseason, and they’ll have to do it without their starting defensive tackle.
The team announced on December 21 that Jordan Phillips was headed to injured reserve, keeping him out of the final three games of the season. Phillips had underwent surgery following the team’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on December 17.
The Bills will also be missing another key player for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but could soon get a big return on their defensive line.
Bills Lose Standout Player
Phillips had been a strong player for the Bills, appearing in all 14 games and making 15 tackles with 2.5 sacks. He was a big part of the defensive effort on Sunday that shut down Dak Prescott and the potent Cowboys offense, keeping them out of the endzone until a drive late in garbage time during the fourth quarter.
The Bills could get a boost on their defensive line as DaQuan Jones was designated to return from injured reserve, but head coach Sean McDermott said he would likely not be playing in the December 23 game against the Chargers.
As the Buffalo News noted, Jones will not be back in time to help for Saturday, leaving the Bills shorthanded.
“With DaQuan Jones still on injured reserve — his return to play window was opened Wednesday but he is not expected to play this week — the Bills are down to four healthy defensive tackles – Ed Oliver, Tim Settle, Poona Ford and Linval Joseph. Ford has been a regular inactive in recent weeks,” the report noted.
The Bills also ruled out safety Micah Hyde, who also missed last week’s game with a stinger.
Good News for Bills Offense
The Bills had another scare this week when running back James Cook was held out of practice on Wednesday with an illness, but he was able to return Thursday and The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported that his outlook is good for this weekend.
“Bills HC Sean McDermott says he’s anticipating James Cook will be good to go both for practice Thursday and for the game Saturday against the Chargers. Cook missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness,” Buscaglia wrote on X.
The second-year running had a career-best game against the Cowboys, setting personal highs with 25 rushes for 179 yards. He added another two catches for 42 yards, scoring two touchdowns.
After the game, Cook said he was grateful for the opportunity — and for the big holes opened up by his offensive linemen.
“I just let it rip when I get my opportunity,” Cook said, via ESPN. “My O-linemen, they were opening it up and I was hitting it. Finding that rhythm.”
The 8-6 Bills remain outside the playoff bracket, but have a chance to make a big jump this week with a weakened opponent. The Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert and just fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give the Bills a 90% win probability.