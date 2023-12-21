Bills Announce Grim Update on DT Jordan Phillips After Surgery

The Buffalo Bills face a critical three-game final stretch of the season that will determine whether they sneak back into the playoffs or head home for the offseason, and they’ll have to do it without their starting defensive tackle.

The team announced on December 21 that Jordan Phillips was headed to injured reserve, keeping him out of the final three games of the season. Phillips had underwent surgery following the team’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on December 17.

The Bills will also be missing another key player for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but could soon get a big return on their defensive line.

Bills Lose Standout Player

Phillips had been a strong player for the Bills, appearing in all 14 games and making 15 tackles with 2.5 sacks. He was a big part of the defensive effort on Sunday that shut down Dak Prescott and the potent Cowboys offense, keeping them out of the endzone until a drive late in garbage time during the fourth quarter.

The Bills could get a boost on their defensive line as DaQuan Jones was designated to return from injured reserve, but head coach Sean McDermott said he would likely not be playing in the December 23 game against the Chargers.

As the Buffalo News noted, Jones will not be back in time to help for Saturday, leaving the Bills shorthanded.