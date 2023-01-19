Bills’ Jordan Poyer Shares Cryptic Message, Emotional Goodbye to Fans

Jordan Poyer isn’t sure what his future with the Buffalo Bills holds, but he’s ready to say goodbye to fans in case he doesn’t return next season.

The All-Pro safety is in the final year of his contract with the Bills and playing what could be his final home game on Sunday when the Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional-round playoff matchup. In an emotional segment of The Jordan Poyer Podcast, the Bills safety shared some cryptic remarks on his future and thanked fans for the support that had showed him and his family.

Jordan Poyer Says Goodbye to Fans

The Bills prepare to host the Bengals in Orchard Park on January 22, which could be the home final game of the season. If the Bills win, they would only play at home if the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in their game on Saturday. If both the Bills and Chiefs advance, the game will be played in Atlanta as Buffalo’s canceled Week 17 game against the Bengals eliminated the potential tie-breaker between the two teams.

Poyer said he’s aware that this could be the last time he’s playing before the home fans.

“It could be my last home game in Buffalo,” Poyer said. “It’s crossed my mind a couple of times. It definitely crossed my head a couple times.”

The 31-year-old safety went on to add that he’s not sure where he will be next season, which some fans interpreted as a sign that he is not on track to get a new deal from the Bills.

"I just wanna thank all of #BillsMafia — you are family, and will forever be family" —@J_poyer21 with a heartfelt message ahead of what might be his last home game in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/uEP7xVBtX7 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 18, 2023

“It’ll be kind of emotional, just because you don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on,” Poyer said. “But you know, like I said, I’ve thought about it. Bills fans, I just want to let you know I appreciate everything that you’ve done for me and my family over the last six years. What is to come, we don’t know, but if this is my last game at home, like I said, I just wanted to say I appreciate you guys from the bottom of my heart for everything that you’ve done.”

Jordan Poyer Was Vocal About Desire for New Contract

As he went into the final year of his contract with the Bills, Poyer and his team made it clear that he wanted to stay and believed he deserved a raise. The two sides didn’t appear to make significant progress on contract talks, but the Bills did announce in September that they had modified Poyer’s contract to add a potential $1.5 million in incentives.

Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to modify his contract to increase his potential earnings from $500k to $2M based on incentives according to Field Yates#BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/80rr1T5FvY — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) September 10, 2022

At the time, Poyer shared a grateful message while still angling for a new deal.

“I’m grateful for this organization and everything they’ve done for me and my family since I’ve come here,” Poyer said. “I just look forward to continuing to play ball and continuing to do what I can to help this team win football games.”

“I would love to be here long team,” Poyer added. “That’s obviously what I want to do, but I understand this business at the end of the day. Right now, I’m just trying to control what I can control… and the rest will take care of itself down the line.”