Bills Safety Jordan Poyer’s Injuries Have Cost Him $1M: Report

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer lost four games to injury this season, and may miss out on $1 million because of it.

The All-Pro scored a reworked contract earlier this season that gave him an additional $1.5 million in potential incentives, on top of the $5.6 million salary he’s owed this year. But Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News reported that the time Poyer lost to injury could put some of those incentives out of reach.

As Skurski noted, Poyer has been one of the most important players for the Bills’ defense, with the team going 11-0 in games that he’s played and 1-3 in those he missed.

The lost time may cost the team wins and will personally cost Poyer $1 million, the report noted, as many of the incentives in his contract are connected to playing time.

“The website spotrac.com provided the full list of available incentives, and four are tied to the number of snaps Poyer plays this season,” Skurski wrote. “He has a $500,000 potential bonus for playing 92% of the defensive snaps, as well as $500,000 bonuses for playing 90% of the defensive snaps and each of the following: 12 teams, top 10 team sack rank, top six team turnover margin.”

Skurski noted that Poyer has missed too much time to reach 90% of snaps this season, though could still hit some others. He could earn a $750,000 bonus for reaching six interceptions this year, meaning he would need two more over the final two games. If Poyer returns an interception for a touchdown, he will receive another $250,000 bonus, Skurski noted.

Poyer could get another $250,000 for a fumble recovery or $300,000 if he recovers two. If Poyer can somehow manage to recover five fumbles over the course of the last two games, he’ll earn $500,000.

Poyer has already received a $500,000 bonus for being named to the first Pro Bowl of his career, the report noted.

Jordan Poyer Playing Through Major Injury

While he has been able to return to the field, Poyer revealed this week that he has been playing the season with a major injury. Before the team’s January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Poyer told ESPN’s Lisa Salters that he has been playing with a torn lateral meniscus in his knee, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reported, Poyer said before the December 24 game against the Chicago Bears that he had hurt his knee during the previous game, a win over the Miami Dolphins. He was limited before the game against the Bears, but ended up starting and playing 92% of snaps.

Jordan Poyer WILL play tonight according to reports. the #Bills are undefeated this season when he is in the lineup. #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/gWotx9W7Rt — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) January 2, 2023

Poyer said at the time that he had been cleared by team doctors and trusted their judgment.

“Got a good group of trainers here that I trust,” he said, via Parrino. “Second opinion doctors, same thing. Nothing serious. So I’m excited about that.”

Poyer had been listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Bengals, but said he will be healthy enough to play. The game will have major playoff implications, with the Bills currently holding the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.