Bills’ Jordan Poyer Likes Comment Encouraging Him to Join AFC East Rival

With his contract expiring and free agency looming, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer may already be thinking about his next destination.

Poyer had publicly pushed the team for a contract extension earlier in the season, but the two sides were unable to make a deal and he now appears headed for the open market. The All-Pro safety has dropped hints about his impending departure, including one social media “like” suggesting that he would be open to joining an AFC East rival.

Jordan Poyer Flirts With Idea of Joining Dolphins

In the days following Buffalo’s crushing playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22, Poyer has sparked speculation that he could play for the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming season. One fan suggested to Poyer on Instagram that he move to Miami and pair up with safety Jevon Holland. Poyer liked the post, which immediately caught the attention of Dolphins fans.

The Dolphins were a thorn in Buffalo’s side this year, beating them once and playing them close two other times, including the Super Wild Card round where a heavily favored Bills team struggled to put away the Dolphins and their third-string quarterback, Skylar Thompson.

Poyer already has some connections to Sunshine State. His wife, Rachel Bush, is from Florida and the couple has an offseason home there.

Bush recently shared a post on Twitter thanking Bills fans for their support, which many took as a goodbye.

“Still taking time to process all this while packing our house completely up for the first time in 6 years. Seems surreal,” she wrote. “Bills Mafia, regardless of what happens-whatever comes of Jordan’s FA this year, y’all have been AMAZING these past few years. THANK YOU.”

Jordan Poyer treating some Bills fans pregame pic.twitter.com/jl1ORZ7Vwm — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 15, 2023

Poyer also shared a goodbye of sorts with Bills fans, saying before last week’s game against the Bengals that he enjoyed playing in Buffalo.

Bills Facing Tough Choices in Free Agency

The Bills have some difficult personnel decisions to make this offseason, with a number of key players headed to free agency and a dwindling amount of cap space to sign them. Quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller will both see significant jumps in their cap hits, and though the Bills will be able to do some financial maneuvering to reduce that amount, they will likely not have the money to keep all of their departing players.

Aside from Poyer, the Bills also face a decision on Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. When asked if the team would be able to keep both players, general manager Brandon Beane could not give an answer.

“I got no idea,” Beane said, via John Wawrow of The Associated Press. “Would love to keep them all, and we’ll do our best.”

Beane added that most of the offseason moves will come from low-cost options, including the draft and later waves of free agency.

“We’re going to put as strong a team as we can out there,” Beane said. “It’ll be on me and our scouting staff to make the right moves.”