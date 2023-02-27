Bills Rumors: S Jordan Poyer Drops Major Hint About Leaving Buffalo

Jordan Poyer has a few ideas of what he’d like with his next team, and the Buffalo Bills don’t seem to check many of his boxes.

The All-Pro safety opened up about his expiring contract, saying on his podcast that he’s thinking about getting the best possibly payday without Uncle Sam dipping too much into it, and preferably playing somewhere with nicer weather than Western New York.

Poyer’s comments come after he and the Bills were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, leading to speculation that he could be gone after hitting free agency.

Poyer Thinking About Taxes, Weather

In opening up about his NFL future, Poyer revealed that he would like to play in a state with lower income taxes than what he faced while playing in New York.

“I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money,” Poyer said. “It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so.”

There had already been speculation that Poyer could be interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys, with his wife, Rachel Bush, revealing that she has been angling for the couple to move to Texas. In an “ask me anything” session with her followers on Instagram, Bush was asked if she could convince Poyer to join the Cowboys.

“He knows I wanna live in Texas,” Bush responded, adding, “FA [free agent] this year.”

Poyer has also spoken openly about joining the Miami Dolphins, saying on his recent podcast that he was intrigued by the idea of joining Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel.

“That’d be crazy to stay in the (AFC) East and come down to South Florida,” Poyer said. “I might have to put my best suit and tie on. I know Mike McDaniel is going to be there.”

Poyer Could Still Return to Bills

Though he has dropped hints about playing for a new team next year, some insiders still believe Poyer could return to the Bills if the price is right. ESPN’s Field Yates speculated that Poyer’s best chance of getting one last big contract could be with the Bills, especially since both sides showed a willingness to come to a deal. Though the Bills didn’t finalize a contract extension with Poyer this season, they did rework his contract to give him an additional $1.5 million in potential incentives.

“Poyer continues to play at an extremely high level, and both sides have been interested in an extension for some time,” Yates wrote. “He’ll be entering the 2023 season at 32 years old, which makes this his best shot at one more lucrative deal.”

Though he struggled with a series of injuries last season, Poyer was still one of the most effective members of the Bills’ defense. He made 63 tackles and four interceptions last season, including two critical picks in the team’s comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills head into the offseason with a tight financial situation and are close to $16 million over the salary cap, but can reduce that number with a few simple moves including contract restructures for Josh Allen and Von Miller. But even with the available maneuvers, the Bills will likely have to decide between keeping either Poyer or Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.