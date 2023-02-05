Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Viral Moment With Aaron Rodgers at Pro-Am

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen caught up with an old friend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Allen is competing in the event for the second straight year, opting out of participating in the Pro Bowl both years so he could hit the links in his home state. Allen is not the only quarterback turning down the chance to play NFL’s annual showcase of talent to play golf, and on Saturday he caught up with old friend and golf competitor Aaron Rodgers on the course.

Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers Share Embrace on the Course

Both Allen and Rodgers have been deep in the mix at this year’s event, with Allen and partner Keith Mitchell briefly leading during early rounds while the Green Bay Packers quarterback has helped keep partner Ben Silverman in contention.

Allen and Rodgers crossed paths on February 4, with video posted on Twitter by USA Today’s Bradley Gelber showing the Bills quarterback going in for a handshake and Rodgers instead giving him a big hug.

Josh Allen went for the handshake but Aaron Rodgers wanted more. Hard to blame him. pic.twitter.com/VkVxKoc6Z4 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) February 4, 2023

The video caught some viral attention, with many fans sharing appreciation for the on-field competitors.

“I love their mutual love for one another. Two amazing QBs and people,” one fan tweeted in reply.

Allen and Rodgers are no strangers to competitions on the golf course. Both competed in The Match, a televised golf competition last year that pitted Allen and Patrick Mahomes against Rodgers and Tom Brady.

In an interview with Charles Barkley before the match, Rodgers took the opportunity to trash talk Allen.

“Charles, I’ve done my scouting report and I heard that Josh was terrible at Pebble (Beach) and Pat has played the last couple of years in Tahoe and hasn’t broken 80 yet,” Rodgers said, via CBS Sports. “I think he was closer to being in a group with you — No offense, Charles — then maybe with me in Tahoe. I feel really good about our chances.”

Allen’s Partner May Have to Wait for Chance to Win

Mitchell entered the day in second place for the main event, just two strokes behind the leader.

Heavy wind forced Mitchell to stop on the 11th hole at Pebble Beach on Saturday, and he resumes play on Sunday in difficult conditions. As SI.com noted, there are expected to be consistent winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour on Sunday, with gusts of up to 27 miles per hour.

"He loves golf so much I still think he's out there practicing or putting in the rain. Guy's crazy." 😂@K_m_Mitchell and @JoshAllenQB have built a special friendship having fun on the golf course.@Amanda_Balionis | @attproam pic.twitter.com/hSlmSMoQkD — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

“Wind looks like it’s going to be switched tomorrow, so now I’ll be playing 11 through pretty much almost through 18 straight into the wind,” Mitchell said. “All the holes are cut for a south wind. We figured we were going to be done in three days. So, the rules officials were smart, they put the holes where they’re supposed to be. So, there’s definitely going to be some tough hole locations with a different wind.”

The report noted that the competition will be reduced to 54 holes, so amateurs will not be required to tee up on Sunday. Mitchell said he will miss playing with Allen.

“He’s kept me loose,” Mitchell said. “We had a lot of fun. Kind of forget where you are sometimes. Helping him read putts or hit shots it kind of takes you out of your thought process and kind of hits the reset button.”