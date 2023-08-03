Bills QB Josh Allen Rips Aaron Rodgers for ‘Cheating’ at Pro-Am

Josh Allen may be friends with Aaron Rodgers off the field, but the relationship is serious when it comes to the golf course.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback addressed his controversial loss to Rodgers at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where the New York Jets quarterback won despite questions about his handicap. Allen’s partner had already called out Rodgers for the victory at the time of the tournament, and Allen joined in this week by accusing the rival quarterback of cheating.

Josh Allen: ‘I Love Aaron, But He Did [Cheat]’

Allen was asked about Rodgers’ victory during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast. After being asked if Rodgers “sandbagged” other golfers by playing with a handicap of 10 instead of his normal handicap of 3, Allen agreed with the assessment.

“He did,” Allen said when asked if he believed Rodgers cheated. “I love Aaron, but he did.”