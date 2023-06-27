Bills QB Josh Allen Weighs in on Teammate’s Charity Controversy

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is standing by his teammate after a controversy led him to cancel a charity event.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer announced earlier this week that he was canceling a charity golf event scheduled to take place in Florida next month. Poyer took to Instagram on June 24 to announce that he was calling off the event after controversy arose over the location, the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, a course owned by former President Donald Trump.

While some fans raised concerns over Poyer’s decision, Allen sent a brief statement of support to his teammate.

Josh Allen Sends Love to Jordan Poyer

Poyer shared an emotional message with fans on Saturday, growing upset at what he saw as unnecessary politicization of the charity event. Some Bills fans had taken aim at Poyer for holding the event at a club owned by Trump’s company, noting the controversy surrounding the now-indicted former president.

"I'd be lying if I said we weren't extremely disappointed," Poyer wrote on Instagram. "This country needs to change. https://t.co/8vTOmx9BYA — The Buffalo News (@TheBuffaloNews) June 24, 2023

“I’m not naïve. I understand where they are on the political spectrum, where New York is on the political spectrum,” he said. “Do I agree with a lot of it? No, I don’t. I’m sorry, but I don’t. … I say the quiet part out loud a lot and some of you don’t like that. My bad. I still went and put my ego aside and went to go help those who needed help or needed a laugh.”

Allen responded to Poyer’s post with a three-word message showing support to his teammate.

“Love you brother,” he wrote.

Other fans did offer messages of support to Poyer, who said he decided to call off the event after the beneficiary, the Erie County Medical Center Foundation, backed out and some participants followed suit.

Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, also took to Twitter to defend the decision and stress that the Bills safety did not want to cancel.

“Let’s be very clear. Jordan did not cancel his event. We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly. And we can easily spend our own money to fund the tournament. It wasn’t about that. Tournament will be at same spot next year. Trump’s course.”

Jordan Poyer’s Whirlwind Year

While Poyer expressed disappointment with the fans that had criticized his decision to hold a golf tournament at Trump’s course, the Bills safety has also shared love for fans and praise for the city. Many expected the All-Pro to leave Buffalo this offseason as his contract expired and the two sides had failed to make progress during the year on an extension. Poyer also made a number of statements hinting at his exit, but ultimately returned to Buffalo on a two-year contract.

After signing, Poyer noted that he had been through a difficult season filled with injuries and other unexpected setbacks, including the on-field collapse of fellow safety Damar Hamlin.

“Last year was probably the hardest year I’ve probably ever had to go through mentally and physically,” Poyer said, via The Associated Press. “But at the same time I wouldn’t have changed it at all. I feel like I’m a better man and a better player because of it.”