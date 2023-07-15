Bills QB Josh Allen Goes Viral Showing Off Surprise Athletic Talent

Buffalo Bills fans are used to seeing Josh Allen do it all on the football field, but his sometimes superhuman abilities apparently translate to other sports as well.

The All-Pro quarterback has earned a reputation as a do-it-all quarterback who can hurt defenses with both his legs and his arm, and more recently gained some prominence as a strong golfer. Taking part in the Century Championship Notebook celebrity golf tournament this week, Allen showed off his skills in yet another athletic endeavor — basketball.

Josh Allen Flashes the Long Range

Allen has been a regular on the celebrity golf circuit, skipping the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and pairing up with Tony Romo and John Elway in this year’s Century Championship Notebook.

The tournament is famous for the basketball hoop set up at the 17th hole, where the celebrity participants often stop to take a shot before moving on to the final stretch of golf. Allen took some time for a shot on July 14, challenged by fans who pointed out that quarterback Patrick Mahomes had already made a shot.

Lining up from deep — what appeared to be close to a halfcourt shot on a real basketball court — Allen nailed his shot and earned a big cheer from the crowd.

Josh Allen not backing down from Pat Mahomes. 🪣 pic.twitter.com/mabeRynuaf — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) July 15, 2023

Allen isn’t the only Bills quarterback to make a splash on the 17th-hole shot. Back in 2016, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick — then moved on from the Bills and playing for the rival New York Jets — also nailed a long shot, the Record-Courier reported.

Allen had already gotten some attention for his practice round at the Century Championship Notebook, where he ended up playing behind NBA legend Charles Barkley and chatting with actor Miles Teller.

“For a few minutes, Allen, Barkley and Teller traded stories,” reported SI.com’s Gilbert Manzano, who said he also got some advice from Allen on how to make a Bloody Mary.

The Bills quarterback has opened up about his love for golf, telling the Buffalo News that he loves the personal challenge that comes from trying to top your best score.

“It keeps bringing you back and pulling you back,” Allen said. “You’re playing against yourself and then you get to go out and hang out with guys, the new golf, blast some music out there and it’s four and a half hours where you put your phone away, you kind of feel like you get connected with nature. It’s a definite change of pace, but again it’s that mental fight you have with yourself that kind of pushes you to be better.”

Josh Allen’s Many Talents

Allen has already proven to excel at other sports beyond football and golf. The quarterback took part in teammate Micah Hyde’s charity softball tournament in May and flexed his power at the plate in the home run derby.

“Safe to say the people in the parking lot outside of Sahlen Field in Buffalo are now well aware of Allen’s incredible skills with the bat,” wrote SI.com’s Zach Dimmitt. “He displayed natural ability as a right-handed hitter with a smooth swing, consistently sending home run balls to the left side of the diamond.”

.@BuffaloBills quarterback Josh Allen was launching balls to the MOON during a charity softball game. 😳 📹: @BuffaloBisons pic.twitter.com/1JX2NglXl4 — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2023

Allen had won the home run derby at Hyde’s tournament in each of the past two years, but fell short this year as teammate Spencer Brown took home the title.