Bills QB Josh Allen, Pro-Am Partner Blast Aaron Rodgers Over ‘Crap’ Win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be friendly with Aaron Rodgers when they’re on the golf course, but their relationship when it comes to the leaderboard is a different story.

Allen and Rodgers both spent the weekend competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, sharing a few light-hearted moments on the course together. After the tournament came to an abbreviated conclusion and Rodgers ended up winning, Allen and his partner shared their displeasure with what they saw as an unfair advantage.

Josh Allen, Keith Mitchell Share Gripe Over Aaron Rodgers’ Handicap

As Golf Digest’s Ryan Herrington noted, Rodgers was getting 10 shots per round at last weekend’s tournament even though he is listed as a 3.0 index at his home Green Bay Country Club. Thanks to the advantage of his higher handicap, Rodgers and PGA pro Ben Silverman were able to win even though Silverman shot a one-over 216 and missed the cut for the main event.

As Herrington pointed out, even the CBS broadcast crew called out Rodgers for the unusually high handicap.

“So you’re telling me they need to cut his number,” announcer Trevor Immelman said when Jim Nantz informed him that Rodgers helped shave their score by 27 strokes.

As Rodgers said after the tournament ended, Allen registered his displeasure with his win in a rain-shortened tournament.

keith knows, we all know… a rodge an absolute sand bagger pic.twitter.com/gUwKPK2qSS — Matt Gannon (@matt_gannon_) February 5, 2023

“Josh Allen was telling me there’s going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds,” Rodgers said. “But I think our names are going to be up [on the Wall of Champions] for a long time.”

It also didn’t sit well with Allen’s partner, who was even more direct in calling out Rodgers for his high handicap.

“I think Josh [Allen] and I won,” Mitchell said, via Golf Digest’s Christopher Powers. “Aaron Rodgers doesn’t count. His handicap was crap.”

Powers noted that Mitchell seemed to have a serious tone to his remark, genuinely miffed that he and Allen could not win the tournament even though his words may have read more as sarcastic.

But Allen was still friendly with the Packers quarterback during the competition itself. The two crossed paths at one point, with Allen going in for a handshake and Rodgers pulling him in for a hug. Allen later crashed Rodgers during his post-match interview, sharing more love and congratulating him on the win.

Allen and Rodgers No Strangers to Trash Talk

The NFL quarterbacks have been fierce competitors on the golf course before, facing off in a nationally televised golf foursome last year that saw Rodgers and Tom Brady squaring off against Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The elder quarterbacks ended up winning the match, but not before plenty of back-and-forth trash talk between all four. Brady took aim at the Bills quarterback, calling him out on both the football field and the golf course.

Mitchell and teammate Josh Allen both questioned the four-time NFL MVP's handicap. — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 7, 2023

“Josh really hasn’t backed that much up on the football field in his career, let’s be honest, especially playing against me. I’d just say it’s going to look like what it’s looked like for a long time against him,” said Brady, who retired 5-0 against Allen.