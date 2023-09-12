Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Concussion Speculation After Rough Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took all the blame for his team’s 22-16 loss to the New York Jets on September 11, but a new report speculates that there may have been other factors at play in the poor performance for Allen and team.

Allen struggled against an aggressive Jets defense, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble as the Bills lost to their divisional foe in overtime on Monday Night Football. Though Allen accepted full blame for the performance, a report from The Big Lead speculated that Allen may have suffered a concussion from a hard hit during the game.

Does Josh Allen have a concussion? Why is he not pulled for this at least to get checked? Why not? Because it only matters when it’s Miami. pic.twitter.com/8UpGWa1IlF — Ghost of Adam Gase (@GhostOfAdamGase) September 12, 2023

Though Allen was not taken out for an injury and the team has not reported any injury, video of Allen hitting the turf hard sparked speculation on social media.

Josh Allen ‘Looked Lost’ Against Jets

The report speculated that an apparent hard hit to the head may have affected Allen throughout the game.

“Allen looked like he might have hit his head on the MetLife Stadium turf on two separate occasions,” reporter Stephen Douglas noted. “One came while running the ball, the other was while he was throwing his second interception of the game.”

The report added that Allen looked off during the game, especially after the second interception.

The New York Post’s Mike Rosenstein picked up on the report, noting that “social media was buzzing” during and after the game on Monday night with speculation that Allen may have suffered a head injury.

There was a very real injury on the other side. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury early in the game, with head coach Robert Saleh saying it was a torn Achilles tendon. Saleh said not all hope is lost, even though Rodgers made it just four plays into the season.

“I don’t know why people are trying to put an obituary onto our team name,” Saleh said, via NBC Sports. “Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing, and we love him, but I think there’s 52 other guys in the locker room, plus the 16-practice squad guys who believe that we can do a hell of a lot of good things here. We’ve got a championship-caliber defense. We’ve got great skill guys on the offensive side of the ball. Our offensive line is continuing to gel and get better. We’re excited about our group.”

Allen has been hounded by the Jets before. He was hurt in last November’s loss to the Jets, suffering an elbow injury that never forced him to miss a game but did bother him over the course of the season.

Josh Allen Vows to Bounce Back

After placing the blame on himself for Monday’s loss, Allen said he’s ready to move on and hoped to rebound in next week’s home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.