Major Contract Change Coming Soon for Bills QB Josh Allen: Insider

The Buffalo Bills took a nibble out of their salary cap deficit with a contract restructure for a backup defensive lineman this weekend, and one insider believes they’re about to take a huge bite with their next move.

With the start of free agency now just days away, the Bills will have some work to do in climbing out of the roughly $20 million cap deficit they have amassed. They started the work by restructuring veteran Tim Settle’s contract on March 11, bringing them close to $600,000 of space.

The next move — which could erase the rest of the cap crunch in one swoop — could come in the form of a contract restructuring for quarterback Josh Allen. CBS Sports insider Chris Trapasso believes that change is coming soon.

According to @ChrisTrapasso the Bills restructures are coming soon! Josh Allen and Von Miller restructures are coming and there could be a flurry of other ones to free up cap space for the Bills.#BillsMafia give us your thoughts? — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) March 10, 2023

Bills Expected to Make Big Moves

Allen’s salary is set to take a big jump, going from $16.3 million last year to $39.7 in the upcoming season. As David De Cristofaro of USA Today’s Bills Wire pointed out, that would represent 17.5% of the team’s total cap hit.

As De Cristofaro noted, the Bills have the ability to erase nearly all of that number from the cap next season.

“For context, Allen has a 2023 base salary of $27.5 million in 2023, and if Beane were to convert that number down to the veteran minimum and spread the difference ($21.1 million) out over his remaining contract as a signing bonus, just like that the Bills would be under the cap,” he wrote.

Many insiders joined Trapasso in predicting that Allen’s contract will be restructured soon. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay also pegged Allen as one of the league’s most likely players to see a contract restructure before the start of free agency.

Other Moves Coming for Bills

The Bills could make a number of other moves to save cap space, including looking at the contract of other players. As Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted, Bills general manager Brandon Beane has already said at the NFL combine that the team would be restructuring some contracts to create the cap space needed for signing free agents and draft picks.