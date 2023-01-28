Bills QB Josh Allen Sounds Off on Bizarre Rumors Targeting Teammate

Josh Allen is pushing back against the bizarre rumors that have arisen targeting Buffalo Bills teammate Damar Hamlin.

The Bills safety collapsed on the field during the team’s January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, spending nine days in the hospital before recovering enough to return to the team facility and attend last week’s divisional-round playoff game. Though much of the attention has been focused on a recovery that the team called “remarkable,” some have spread baseless conspiracies that Hamlin may have actually died and was replaced by a body double.

This week, Allen took aim at the rumors and called out those who are spreading them.

Josh Allen Tells Conspiracy Theorists: ‘Absolutely Zero Chance’

After the team’s season-ending loss to the Bengals on January 22, Allen appeared Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast to discuss the season. Brandt asked Allen if he had seen the theory that Hamlin was replaced with a body double when he made an appearance at last Sunday’s game, and Allen shut down the rumors, incredulous that some large media outlets have given it attention.

“That’s stupid,” Allen said. “There [are] mainstream media outlets pushing this?”

The baseless speculation arose within minutes of Hamlin’s collapse after taking a hard hit to the chest while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the Week 17 game. Some spread the theory that his collapse was related to the COVID-19 vaccine, unsupported ideas that have continued even after Hamlin’s recovery and subsequent appearance.

Allen said he met personally with Hamlin and confirmed that he had not been replaced by a body double

“[So] there is absolutely zero chance. Absolutely zero chance,” Allen said. “That’s the Damar Hamlin, that’s our guy, that’s our brother. He was with us pre-game, post-game, he was up in the suite with his family, his little brother. 100-percent.”

Allen then sent a message directly to those still spreading the theory on Hamlin’s collapse.

“People need to stop that s**t,” he said.

Even before Allen’s appearance, other members of the Bills have spoken about meeting with Hamlin at the team facility. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Bengals, center Mitch Morse said it was a boost for the team to see Hamlin doing so well after his frightening incident.

“Just his presence I think speaks volumes,” Morse said, via ESPN. “He’s not a big rah-rah guy and I’m sure that at some point he’s a little bit exhausted of people asking how he’s doing or put in a position that he didn’t ask to be put in. His presence alone, his smile, his positive energy, which he’s always had, always interjects energy and good vibes with the group.”

Damar Hamlin Pokes Fun at Conspiracy Theorists

Hamlin has posted regularly on social media since his collapse, with some showing his full face. And while he did not directly address the idea that he had been replaced by a body double, he appeared to poke fun at the idea in an Instagram post this week.

In the picture, Hamlin posed next to a mural of himself in full uniform that had been painted in the Buffalo area.

“Clone,” Hamlin wrote in the caption.