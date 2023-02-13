Bills QB Josh Allen Under Fire for Offseason Decision

A new report revealed that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played through an elbow injury that was worse than originally reported — which has led to scrutiny from some fans over his offseason plans.

A report published February 12 from NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport revealed that the elbow injury Allen suffered in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets had a significant impact on his season, even though he avoided the worst-case scenario.

“The extent of the injury, originally reported as a UCL sprain, was worse than most knew,” they reported. “But as long as Allen avoided reinjury, which he has to this point, doctors always believed he could avoid surgery and heal up during the offseason.” But many Bills fans believe that Allen’s first order of business after the season ended — competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his native California — was not keeping in line with his plans to rest and heal up.

Josh Allen’s Golf Game Draws Criticism

In response to the NFL.com report, many fans questioned why Allen would choose to take part in the golf tournament instead of moving right into rest and rehab. Allen and partner Keith Mitchell competed together through four days of the tournament.

“Rest? Wasn’t he just golfing? LOL Joshua please heal up,” one fan responded on Twitter. “We need you at 100%.”

doesn't look like rest to me

(Pebble Beach Pro-Am)#goBills pic.twitter.com/rQu7NyZ7mV — John Olson (@john_olson420) February 12, 2023

Others saw Allen’s decision to compete in the pro-am as evidence that his injury may have not affected him as much as the article seemed to imply.

“Fwiw he played golf a week later. I’m guessing it was feeling pretty good in the playoffs,” one fan tweeted.

Some fans wondered why the Bills pushed Allen to play through the pain rather than give him time off during the season. The Bills lost the game immediately after Allen suffered the injury, falling to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime in Week 10, but went on to win their final seven games of the regular season and their Super Wild Card round game against the Miami Dolphins before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

Josh Allen Played Through the Pain

Allen spoke openly about his injury throughout the final half of the season, revealing in December that he received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to help the healing process. Orr Limpisvasti, an orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai’s Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, told the Buffalo News that this procedure meant Allen’s injury was serious and slow-healing.