Bills QB Josh Allen Under Fire for ‘Fake Slide’ Against Steelers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made history with his 52-yard touchdown run in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers — and also sparked a major debate online.

Allen weaved his way through the Steelers’ defense for the second-quarter touchdown that put the Bills up 21-0, using a change-of-direction move to make his way through and past defensive backs at the second level. But some Steelers fans took issue with the move, accusing Allen of using a “fake” slide to freeze Steelers defenders and aid in the long touchdown run.

The debate drew in some Bills fans and reporters, who pushed back on the idea that Allen was trying to deceive the defense with a move that was outlawed at the college level after it was used by now-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Some Steelers Fans Angry Over Josh Allen’s Move

Allen’s run — the longest postseason rushing touchdown in franchise history and second-longest from a quarterback in NFL history — got plenty of praise from across the NFL world. It also drew the ire of many Steelers fans who accused him of pretending to go down, which would have prevented defenders from hitting him.

“This is why the league can’t baby QBs,” one person wrote on X. “Allen slows down like he’s going to go down or slide and then keeps running. If he gets smoked, it’s a penalty. Tilted playing field.”

Others suggested that the league created an unfair situation for defenders by offering extra protections to quarterbacks, creating situations where they are afraid to follow through on hits.

“It’s a fake slide – QBs shouldn’t get extra protection if they decide to run,” another fan wrote on X. “Making tackles in the open field is already tough at high speed, the uncertainty of whether the QB will slide just makes it harder. Players don’t want to risk losing money & getting penalized.”

But many Bills fans pointed out that Allen did not appear to make a downward movement that would have mimicked a slide, and instead hesitated as he changed directions.

Report Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network joined in defending Allen, pointing out that his move looked very different from Pickett’s more obvious fake slide while he was quarterback at Pitt.

“Josh Allen did not fake a slide,” he wrote on X. “THIS is a fake slide.”

Josh Allen did not fake a slide.

THIS is a fake slide. pic.twitter.com/dJcQmSed85 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 16, 2024

Teammate ‘Begged’ Josh Allen to Go Down

Allen’s teammates were impressed with the long run. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who had his own highlight-reel touchdown in the fourth quarter, said his “jaw dropped” when he saw Allen’s long run.

“That guy can make anything happen at any given time,” Shakir said, via reporter Jonathan Acosta on X. “When you’ve got a guy like that on your team, especially leading the team at quarterback… good luck.”

Bills center Mitch Morse had a more raw reaction, saying in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that he was begging Allen to go down on the play and that teammates have tried to no avail to get him to change his ways.

“We’re begging that f***er to slide once in a while,” Morse joked.