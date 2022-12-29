Bills QB Josh Allen Returns to Injury Report Ahead of Key Game

The Buffalo Bills likely won’t have a fully healthy Josh Allen when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in what could be the most important game of their season.

The 12-3 Bills travel to Cincinnati for a Monday Night Football game that has massive playoff implications, with the Bills moving a step toward the top overall seed with a win and potentially falling down to the No. 3 seed with a loss. Though Allen does not appear to be in danger of missing the game, this week’s injury report showed that he is still bothered by a lingering elbow injury.

Allen Listed on Injury Report

The Bills added their star quarterback to the December 29 injury report. Though Allen was listed as a full practice participant, the report noted that he was dealing with an elbow injury.

Allen initially suffered the injury in the final seconds of a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, and he said in December that it would likely bother him for the rest of the season. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on December 8, Allen said it will likely be with him all season, though not as much of a concern on game days.

"I'm gonna have to deal with the elbow for the foreseeable future but on game day it doesn't even bother me" ~@JoshAllenQB#PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/C1DkEWTECR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 8, 2022

“I think every day gets a little better,” Allen said. “It’s something that, you know, I’m going to have to deal with for probably the foreseeable future.”

The injury did not stop Allen from throwing at practice on Thursday, as video posted on Twitter by Dan Fetes of 13 WHAM showed.

Josh Allen threw footballs today. My holiday gift to you is 69 seconds of video of it. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SJLk8WhBsh — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 29, 2022

Allen has able to push through the injury, playing against the Minnesota Vikings the following week and remaining in the lineup throughout the season. Though the Bills quarterback hit a midseason slump, he has helped the team to a six-game winning streak that helped them wrap up a third straight AFC East title.

Allen Ready for Season-Defining Game

The January 2 matchup between the Bills and Bengals will be one for the history books. As the Bills’ official website noted, the teams have combined for 23 wins, tied for the most ever between Monday Night Football opponents since the league added Monday games in 1970. Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have also combined for 66 passing touchdowns this season, the most all-time between Monday Night Football opponents.

Allen said he’s well aware of the importance of the game and ready for it.