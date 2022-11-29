Bills QB Josh Allen Takes Big Step Forward After Elbow Injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a significant step forward in his recovery from an injured elbow, practicing in full on Monday for the first time since suffering the injury in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

Allen hurt his elbow in the final moments of Buffalo’s 20-17 loss, and has been hampered ever since. Though Allen was able to play in the team’s three games since suffering the injury, he had been limited in practices until returning in full this week.

Allen Back in Full

Though Allen was still listed on Buffalo’s injury report on Monday, the team noted that he was a full practice participant. Allen had been limited in the three weeks since suffering the injury.

Monday injury report pic.twitter.com/AwrLyePUF8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 28, 2022

As WROC-TV noted in a November 22 report, Allen was not able to throw in practice immediately after the injury and said he was taking his rehab one day at a time.

“Still working through it,” said Allen. “I just trust in what our strength staff is saying. Bit of a walkthrough today so obviously no chance of contact or anything like that. Just trying to get comfortable without throwing it. Who knows game time if I’m wearing one or not. We’ll take it day by day.”

So just how fast did Josh Allen throw this football? The ball traveled 45.1 Air Yards in 1.566 seconds. That means that Josh Allen threw this football ~58.91 MPH 🤯pic.twitter.com/6tRNqKvM4z — Hänsel (@UberHansen) November 25, 2022

Allen struggled in the loss to the Jets before suffering the injury, and his struggles continued the next week against the Minnesota Vikings as he threw a pair of interceptions. He rebounded as the Bills went on a two-game winning streak, beating the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions while throwing for three touchdowns and one interception.

Bills Still Dealing With Injuries

While Allen is getting healthier, the Bills are still dealing with some other new and lingering injuries. Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds missed each of the last two games, and rookie cornerback Christian Benford was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering an oblique injury.

The Bills will also be without edge rusher Von Miller, who suffered a knee injury in the 28-25 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. While there was some initial fear that Miller may have suffered a torn ACL, tests revealed that it was a lateral meniscus tear.

As the USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, the injury is still serious and could potentially keep Miller out for the season.

“According to reports, Miller and the Bills (8-3) plan to wait up to 10 days before determining what to do next,” the report noted. “If swelling goes down and it’s deemed possible, Miller will put off surgery and return to action this year.”

Bills DEs Greg Rousseau & A.J. Epenesa are trending in right direction, a boost to the Buffalo defense & their teammates.

“It was good, seeing my boy (Greg) out there,” Boogie Basham said. “It was kind of lonely out there, a little bit.”

From yesterday:https://t.co/fP4TUAfkgk — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) November 28, 2022

Miller has already been ruled out of the team’s Thursday night showdown with the New England Patriots.

While Miller is headed to the sidelines, the Bills could be getting a pair of pass rushers back as A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau are close to returning from ankle injuries. Both were full participants in Monday’s practice, and Rousseau said he is eager to return to action.

“I just want to help my team whenever I’m ready,” Rousseau said on November 27, via the Buffalo News. “It’s unfortunate that Von’s down for sure, but I’m trying to be the best teammate when I go out there, so I can actually help the team.”