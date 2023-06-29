Bills QB Josh Allen Throwing Subtle Shade at Stefon Diggs: Insider

The Buffalo Bills endured a firestorm of drama when wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed the first day of minicamp, but one wide receiver used the situation to his advantage — and in doing so may have revealed some underlying tensions within the team.
ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg noted that free-agent acquisition Trent Sherfield shined during Diggs’ absence, taking advantage of his extra reps to make an impression on coaches. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver has the chance to take on a big role in a changing wide receiving corps, and is off to a good start ahead of the start of training camp next month.
Sherfield also earned some praise from Bills quarterback Josh Allen — who may have also sent a subtle message to Stefon Diggs in doing so.
Trent Sherfield Earns Praise from Bills QB Josh Allen
As Getzenberg noted, Sherfield was the beneficiary of the All-Pro receiver’s absence as he lined up where Diggs normally does, off the line on the same side as the tight end. Allen took notice of his performance, offering some praise for Sherfield’s play and his work ethic.
“I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Trent so far; the dude works extremely hard,” Allen said, via Getzenberg. “He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. Doesn’t complain about anything. He’s rolling right now.”
Allen’s choice of words stood out to Michael David Smith of NBC Sports, who saw his praise of Sherfield’s attitude as a subtle message to Diggs.
“Allen has been careful not to criticize Diggs this offseason, but it’s easy to see Allen’s comments about Sherfield working hard and not complaining in contrast with Diggs, who didn’t do much work this offseason and doesn’t seem to be a happy camper,” Smith wrote. “A good rapport between Allen and Sherfield may be important for the Bills if issues with Diggs linger into the regular season.”
Regardless of the situation with Diggs, Sherfield could have the chance to step into a significant role on a team that lost a number of veteran wide receivers. The Bills parted ways with slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie and chose not to re-sign Cole Beasley and John Brown, who both joined the team late in the season. Veteran Jamison Crowder and special teams ace Jake Kumerow also did not return to the team after hitting free agency.
Sherfield is coming off the most productive season of his career, notching career highs with 30 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns.
Stefon Diggs Drama Coming to an End?
The Bills have made efforts to put the drama with Diggs behind them. One day after his absence, head coach Sean McDermott walked back a statement that he was “very concerned” and stressed that the absence had been excused.
In June 26 appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Diggs’ return the following day was a good sign and the receiver is expected to remain a full participant the rest of the way this offseason.
“I was told pretty adamantly that Diggs would not have been there for that minicamp practice on the field had he not felt that they were in a little better of a place than they were before that Tuesday,” Fowler said. “I do sense that things are positive, and I’m told the Bills fully expect him for training camp. They don’t really expect any funny business here; they do believe they have this resolved.”