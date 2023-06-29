Bills QB Josh Allen Throwing Subtle Shade at Stefon Diggs: Insider

The Buffalo Bills endured a firestorm of drama when wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed the first day of minicamp, but one wide receiver used the situation to his advantage — and in doing so may have revealed some underlying tensions within the team.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg noted that free-agent acquisition Trent Sherfield shined during Diggs’ absence, taking advantage of his extra reps to make an impression on coaches. The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver has the chance to take on a big role in a changing wide receiving corps, and is off to a good start ahead of the start of training camp next month.

Sherfield also earned some praise from Bills quarterback Josh Allen — who may have also sent a subtle message to Stefon Diggs in doing so.

Trent Sherfield Earns Praise from Bills QB Josh Allen

As Getzenberg noted, Sherfield was the beneficiary of the All-Pro receiver’s absence as he lined up where Diggs normally does, off the line on the same side as the tight end. Allen took notice of his performance, offering some praise for Sherfield’s play and his work ethic.

“I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Trent so far; the dude works extremely hard,” Allen said, via Getzenberg. “He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. Doesn’t complain about anything. He’s rolling right now.”

Allen’s choice of words stood out to Michael David Smith of NBC Sports, who saw his praise of Sherfield’s attitude as a subtle message to Diggs.