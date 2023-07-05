Bills QB Josh Allen Under Fire for Response to Stefon Diggs Drama

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may be trying to put the situation with teammate Stefon Diggs in the past, but his response to the situation this week may have only stirred up more drama.

Diggs caused a stir when he was absent on the first day of mandatory minicamp on June 13 and head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he was “very concerned” about the situation. McDermott walked back the remarks the following day, saying that Diggs’ absence was excused. Diggs participated in practice that day, the Bills then canceled the third day of minicamp and players left on summer break to return with the start of training camp at the end of the month.

While the situation with Diggs appears to have cooled off, Allen’s remarks in a July 4 interview sparked a new controversy and led to criticism from some members of the media.

Josh Allen Points the Finger

In an appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast, Allen said he supports his teammate and blamed the media for turning the one-day absence into a major story.