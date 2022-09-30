Bills Rumors: Fan-Favorite Defensive Tackle Could Return to Buffalo

A spate of injuries at defensive line could pave the way for a fan-favorite player to return to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have been hit with a number of injuries over the course of the past two weeks, with the defense line among the hardest position groups hit. Defensive linemen Ed Oliver, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips have all missed time, which could have the Bills looking to bring back a surprise standout player from last season to help fill the void.

Bills Look to Bring Back 2021 Standout

As the 2-1 Bills prepare for a key AFC showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, they have been forced to deal with a growing list of injuries. Phillips did not practice on Thursday, while Oliver was a limited participant. There were other defensive injuries beyond the line, with cornerback Christian Benford unable to practice and safety Jordan Poyer limited.

Help could be on the way, however. As Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com noted, the Bills brought in fan-favorite defensive tackle Justin Zimmer for a workout this week. The 29-year-old Zimmer played for the Bills for two seasons before suffering a season-ending knee injury last November.

Zimmer made one of the most memorable plays of the 2020 season, punching the ball out of quarterback Cam Newton’s hands in the final minute to force a game-sealing fumble in a win over the New England Patriots. He had eight tackles and four quarterback hits in six games last season.

Zimmer was a restricted free agent last offseason, but left Buffalo after the Bills declined to make him an offer. As Mike D’Abate of SI.com’s Bills Central noted, the Bills use the workout this week to assess whether he’s returned to playing form and ready to contribute.

As D’Abate noted, Zimmer had been highly regarded within the Bills organization, earning some praise from head coach Sean McDermott in 2021.

“He just is Justin Zimmer,” McDermott said at the time. “There’s just something about him. You can’t really put your finger on it. He’s one of the first ones out here to practice … Works his tail off. It’s to me no mistake why he’s had the success that he’s had and why this team respects him for who he is.”

Bills Bring in More Help

The Bills have already looked to free agency to fill other immediate needs, signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes this week. Rhodes last played in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts, but said he had been staying in top condition and feels ready to jump in and contribute to the injury-struck Bills secondary.

#Bills new CB Xavier Rhodes: ‘Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready’ https://t.co/0LdPSfYwHN — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) September 30, 2022