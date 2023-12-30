Bills’ First-Round CB Opens Up on Return to Team Amid Struggles

After facing trade rumors and a stint on injured reserve, second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam is eager to get back onto the field for the Buffalo Bills.

The 2022 first-round pick was moved to the 53-man roster this week after returning from injured reserve, providing some depth to a secondary struck by injury. Elam opened up about his return this week, telling the Buffalo News that he’s “ready” to help the team through the critical final stretch of the season.

“Super-excited,” Elam said. “Football is all I’ve put my time and energy into my whole life so for this opportunity to (help the team) go further into the season, I’ll stay ready.”

Kaiir Elam Struggled With Injuries, Inconsistent Play

As the Buffalo News noted, Elam suffered a torn deltoid ligament during a preseason game but did not appear on the team’s injury report through the first six weeks of the season, “fueling the perception he was a healthy scratch for the first four games.”

The Bills had already lost one of their top cornerbacks when Tre’Davious White went down with a season-ending torn Achilles, but added some veteran depth with the acquisition of veteran Rasul Douglas in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers and the signing of free agent Josh Norman.

Elam is cleared to play in the team’s December 31 game against the New England Patriots, saying this week that he’s come a long way.

“Every week, I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable and the ankle keeps loosening up and I just felt way healthier,” he said.

Elam added that he’s been feeling better every week since being placed on injured reserve.

“It’s going well,” he said. “Every day, I get back into a rhythm and get back into a steady schedule. Those (first) four weeks (on injured reserve), I wasn’t able to run and I wasn’t able to do anything so to get on the field, it’s meant a lot. I missed it so much and don’t take it for granted.”

Elam was drafted as a potential replacement for White, who was still recovering from a torn ACL at the time, and began the years as a starter before losing his spot to fellow rookie Christian Benford. Elam faced trade rumors earlier this season as he struggles came under scrutiny, but he got a vote of confidence from Bills general manager Brandon Beane who said the team never considered moving him.

“We’re going to stay with him,” Beane told reporters on November 1.

Another Key Defensive Player Returns

The Bills are getting another key player back on defense with the return of defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who had been on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral. Jones was able to return to practice in full and will be on the field for the team’s game against the Patriots on Sunday.

Jones expressed optimism, saying he had been working hard at rehab and was ready to help the team.

“Feeling pretty dang good,” Jones said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “Over the past couple weeks and months I’ve been busting my tail in the training room.”