Bills Could Snag ‘Gifted’ WR Prospect as Potential New No. 1: Insider

The Buffalo Bills face an uncertain future at wide receiver after this season, with top receiver Stefon Diggs suffering through a midseason slump and No. 2 Gabe Davis headed to free agency and a possible exit.

One insider believes the Bills could replenish their receiving corps by using their top draft pick on “gifted” prospect Keon Coleman, the Florida State wide receiver who is projected as one of the top pass-catchers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler named the Bills among the teams most likely to draft Coleman, who he wrote could be “drafted as a potential top target for an NFL offense.” While Diggs is likely to continue in that role for the Bills in 2024, his drop in production could leave an opening for an eventual replacement like Coleman.

Keon Coleman has the best highlight reel catches in the 2024 WR class. He is physical at the catch point and as a route runner. The problem he in far too many contested situations. He can serve a role in an offense but the lack of separation is troubling #BuildingTheBoard pic.twitter.com/JDAVnJdGh8 — Save us Ben Johnson (@TommyK_NFLDraft) December 17, 2023

Bills Could Snag Big TD Threat

Fowler wrote that there “may not be a more gifted athlete than Keon Coleman in the 2024 class,” noting that the former Michigan State receiver shined since transferring to Florida State. He is projected as a first-round pick, and a more realistic target for the Bills as top prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely be out of their reach.

“While more consistency in his hands over the middle of the field is warranted, his ceiling as a perimeter threat remains as lofty as anyone in the class,” Fowler wrote of Coleman. “Although taller, larger wideouts are often placed in the bucket of ’50-50′ ball extraordinaires that can play above the rim, if nothing else, Coleman has showcased sudden footwork, a nuanced release package off the line of scrimmage and the vision and burst to take it for six on every touch.”

Fowler wrote that Coleman will likely have other suitors, naming the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints as other potential fits.

Likely Return for Stefon Diggs

If the Bills were to draft Coleman, it might not have any immediate impact on the depth chart at wide receiver. Though there has been some speculation that the team could trade current No. 1, Stefon Diggs, Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote that he is all but assured to return for 2024.

“I absolutely see Diggs back next year. His contract basically demands it, as it would cost more to cut or trade him on the salary cap than he would if he was actually on the team,” Skurski wrote. “Also, the Bills would have a huge hole at wide receiver without him. Defenses are keying on him and that’s factored into his recent downturn in production, but Diggs has also had some drops this season that he needs to clean up. Nevertheless, he’s an elite No. 1 wide receiver who has shown great leadership all year.”

Even with Diggs returning, the Bills could see other changes at receiver. Davis is in the final year of his rookie contract, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay predicted that he would fetch a new contract too big for the cap-strapped Bills to match.

But Kay added that a new team could ultimately end up disappointed in what they find in Davis.

“Any team that signs the UCF product—who is ranked No. 36 on Bleacher Report’s big board—to a sizable deal should be wary that much of his production is based on Buffalo’s scheme and its star quarterback,” Kay wrote.