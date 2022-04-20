Former Bills WR Has Breakout Game in First Week of USFL

Lance Lenoir struggled to stand out in a crowded training camp for the Buffalo Bills last summer, but has now found his home in the USFL.

The wide receiver had a breakout game in the opening week of the new league, leading his team in catches and receiving yards. Lenoir is one of a number of former Bills scattered around the new league, and made the biggest impact among the group.

Lenoir’s Big Week

Lenoir came to the Bills after a historic career at Western Illinois University, where he finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (273), receiving yards (3,796) and touchdowns. He had 31 games with 100 yards and two with more than 200 yards. Lenoir appeared in eight games for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but played only eight total snaps on offense while playing mostly on special teams.

The 27-year-old wasn’t able to stand out at one of Buffalo’s deepest positions in last season’s training camp, being released in August and not picked up by another team. WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio noted at the time that Lenoir had a strong enough appearance to have made the team in any other circumstances.

“Bills WR Lance Lenoir has had a really strong camp,” he tweeted . “Makes plays every day at all levels. It’s just so tough to earn a spot on this roster given the current WR group, but in most other situations I’d probably have him making the 53.”

Lenoir fared much better in the USFL. He was drafted by the Michigan Panthers in the 14th round of the league’s draft, and was the team’s best offensive player in a Week 1 loss to the Houston Gamblers. Lenoir made six catches for 71 yards with a touchdown.

Despite the losing effort, Panthers head coach and longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher said he was happy to see the progress from his team.

“Since our arrival here three-and-a-half, four weeks ago, the one thing that was going through my mind on a daily basis is, how do we measure up and how do we compare against the other seven teams, just because of the unknown and the lack of familiarity with their rosters, what they’re doing,” Fisher said, via The Detroit News.

“A lot of those questions, at least from my perspective, were answered today. We did some really good things. We got some things done in a short period of time that I’m especially proud of. Now, in the game of football, you don’t turn the football over like we did and win very many (games).”

Lenoir Earned High Praise

Lenoir came into the USFL with some big expectations. Rob Rang of Fox Sports identified some players in the USFL and connected them to NFL counterparts, offering a very favorable comparison for Lenoir. Rang wrote that the former Bills receiver has a chance to become the USFL’s version of Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

Leatherneck Great WR Lance Lenoir had 6 catches for 71 yards and 1 TD in his USFL debut with the Michigan Panthers. #NECKup #PTR pic.twitter.com/2bmLNpIzvQ — Brian Spotts (@brianspotts57) April 17, 2022

“Like Kupp (who was clocked at 4.62 in the 40-yard dash at the 2017 Scouting Combine), Lenoir is more polished than prototypical, clocking in at 4.67 seconds at his Pro Day after dominating at Western Illinois, leaving as the Leathernecks’ all-time leader in receptions (273), receiving yards (3,796) and touchdowns (31),” he wrote.

