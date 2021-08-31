Bills’ Former First-Round Pick Returns to AFC East After Trade to Rival

The Buffalo Bills will be seeing a lot of their former first-round pick this season.

The New York Jets just pulled off a trade for Houston Texans edge rusher Shaq Lawson, who started his career in Buffalo after the Bills took him with the 19th pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. Lawson had an up-and-down tenure with the Bills, starting 17 games through four seasons and racking up 16.5 total sacks with five forced fumbles. Now, the Bills will have to find a way to stop him and what looks to be an improving defense in New York.

Jets Snag Lawson

As NFL.com reported, the Jets acquired Lawson from the Texans in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, which originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers. Lawson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills before joining the Miami Dolphins last season, where he registered 4 sacks and took his only fumble recovery 36 yards for his first — and only — career touchdown.

The Texans signed Lawson in the offseason, but he’s now headed to New York to help make up for the loss of another Lawson. Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week, creating a need for another veteran pass rusher to help fill the void.

As Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill noted, the Jets are looking to improve their defense after giving up 275.6 passing yards per game last season, and the defensive line will play a major role.