“Zimmer becomes the fifth defensive lineman on the roster, joining Sieler, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and John Jenkins,” Poupart wrote. “He filled the opening created when the Dolphins placed Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve with the triceps injury he sustained in the Week 10 victory against the Cleveland Browns.”

Zimmer was an unrestricted free agent last offseason, and left Buffalo after the Bills declined to make him an offer. He came back to Buffalo for a workout in September, and later signed to the practice squad. The 29-year-old had not played since last November, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

As Mike D’Abate of SI.com’s Bills Central noted, the Bills had been high on Zimmer, who earned praise from head coach Sean McDermott in 2021.

“He just is Justin Zimmer,” McDermott said at the time. “There’s just something about him. You can’t really put your finger on it. He’s one of the first ones out here to practice … Works his tail off. It’s to me no mistake why he’s had the success that he’s had and why this team respects him for who he is.”

Zimmer was also popular among Bills fans, and remembered for forcing a fumble against New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in a 2020 win that broke Buffalo’s seven-game losing streak to the Patriots.

Spreading positivity with the #Bills day 6: Justin Zimmer.

Dean Marlowe. The unlikely hero’s came up big to take down the Patriots😤#BillsMafia

pic.twitter.com/iFr4ZnvoiB — Kurt Haumesser (@KurtHaumesser88) April 24, 2021

Bills Add to Practice Squad

While the Bills may have lost Zimmer, they made some other key additions to the practice squad and active roster in recent days. They signed rookie defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, who first joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent before signing with the Chicago Bears, rejoined the Bills practice squad after being released last week.

The Bills also brought back linebacker A.J. Klein, who played for the Bills in 2020 and 2021, after he was released by the Bears.

We’ve claimed LB A.J. Klein off waivers and placed WR Jake Kumerow on Injured Reserve.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/DBUctdiCjw — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 17, 2022