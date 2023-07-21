Ex-Bills WR Sidelined After Being Hit With ‘Frightening’ Diagnosis

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of the Cleveland Browns’ training camp after team doctors determined that he had blood clots in his legs and lungs, a diagnosis that the former Buffalo Bills wide receiver called “frightening.”
The Browns announced on July 21 that Goodwin would be placed on the active/non-football illness list, keeping him out for the start of the team’s training camp next week. The veteran receiver opened up about his diagnosis, saying he had never before faced something so serious.
“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin said, via the team website. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”
Marquise Goodwin Hopeful for Return
Goodwin is in his first season with the Browns after spending last year with the Seattle Seahawks, where he made 27 catches for 387 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Goodwin started his career with the Bills, spending four years in Buffalo before joining the San Francisco 49ers.
Goodwin said he was disappointed to be diagnosed with blood clots, but was grateful for the support he has gotten from the Browns and eager to do whatever he could to help the team while he is sidelined.
“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” he said. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.
“I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”
It is not clear how much time Goodwin could miss, and an extended absence could cost him a chance to make an impression in a crowded wide receiver room in Cleveland. Matthew Wilson of SI.com’s Browns Digest projected Goodwin as the backup Z-receiver behind Donovan Peoples-Jones, but noted that Goowin’s ability to play across different spots was an advantage.
Goodwin Eager to Prove Himself This Season
Goodwin, who had opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID-19, faced questions this offseason about whether his nine-year career could be coming to a close. But Goodwin was adamant that he wanted to return to the NFL, saying he still believed he had a lot left in the tank.
“No, I’m not retired,” Goodwin tweeted on April 18, adding in a follow-up tweet that he was “just a free agent and still faster than your favorite DB.”