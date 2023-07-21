Ex-Bills WR Sidelined After Being Hit With ‘Frightening’ Diagnosis

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin said, via the team website. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Marquise Goodwin Hopeful for Return

Goodwin is in his first season with the Browns after spending last year with the Seattle Seahawks, where he made 27 catches for 387 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Goodwin started his career with the Bills, spending four years in Buffalo before joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Goodwin said he was disappointed to be diagnosed with blood clots, but was grateful for the support he has gotten from the Browns and eager to do whatever he could to help the team while he is sidelined.